West Virginia State scored the game’s final 12 points in the second half to post a come-from-behind 20-17 victory over Frostburg State in the Mountain East Conference season opener for both teams Thursday night in Frostburg, Maryland.
With State trailing 17-13, Isiah Scott caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Austin Hensley with 3:57 left in the fourth quarter to give the Yellow Jackets the game winner.
Frostburg drove to the WVSU 34-yard line with 12 seconds left in the game but a 51-yard field try by Jeremy Harrison was just short.
It took the Yellow Jackets just 2:10 to score on the opening possession of the game, driving 82 yards on six plays, capped off by a Dant’e Jones’ 19-yard touchdown run. A 2-point conversion gave WVSU an 8-0 lead with 12:50 left in the first quarter.
Frostburg State would score the next 17 points to go ahead 17-8 with 10:25 left in the third quarter before State mounted its comeback.
Martin Ahlstroe kicked a 31-yard field goal with 5:53 left in the third quarter for to cut the deficit to 17-11. The Jackets recorded a safety with 13:29 left in the game to trail just 17-13.
Several former Kanawha Valley standouts had solid performances for State. Hensley, from Hurricane, was 18 of 29 passing for 251 yards and a touchdown. Buffalo’s Dylan Lucas rushed 13 times for 76 yards and Zach Pate of Hurricane caught seven passes for 84 yards.
Carl Garmon led the Yellow Jackets in rushing, carrying 15 times for 76 yards.
For Frostburg, quarterback Will Brunson was 14 of 24 passing for 202 yards. Gavin Lavat rushed 22 times for 99 yards, and Terrell Brown caught six passes for 98 yards.