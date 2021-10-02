West Virginia State's football team had no trouble with Alderson Broaddus as the Yellow Jackets downed the Battlers 45-13 Saturday night at University of Charleston Stadium.
The Yellow Jackets move to 2-3 (2-2 Mountain East Conference), tied for sixth in the MEC standings, while Alderson Broaddus is 0-5 (0-4 MEC), joining West Virginia Wesleyan in a tie for 11th place in the 12-team league.
WVSU quarterback Donovan Riddick was back after missing last week with an injury and he completed 13 of 20 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Malik Newton rushed for a game-high 140 yards on 17 carries with two touchdowns. Running back Dant'e Jones rushed 12 times for 77 yards and two touchdowns.
Wide receiver Kendrick Cunningham led the Yellow Jackets in receiving with three catches for 99 yards and a touchdown. Tyrone Lyte was right behind him as he tallied 91 yards and a touchdown on four receptions.
Alderson Broaddus quarterback Jaylen McNair completed 13 of 26 pass attempts for 154 yards and an interception. He was sacked five times. He also rushed for a touchdown.
The Yellow Jackets outgained Alderson Braoddus 543-299, outrushing the Battlers 275-101 and outpassing them 268-198.
WVSU outscored Alderson Broaddus 14-0 in the first quarter but the Battlers responded in the second quarter with a touchdown to make the score 14-7. State, however, turned on the afterburners from there, scoring 31 unanswered points to roll to the 45-13 win.
The Yellow Jackets take on West Virginia Wesleyan on the road next Saturday in a 1:30 p.m. start in Buckhannon.
On Oct. 16, WVSU will play its first game on its new artificial turf at Lakin Field, hosting UNC Pembroke (2-3, 2-2) in the Yellow Jackets' homecoming game.