West Virginia State’s football team may not have gotten the result it wanted during Saturday’s 14-13 homecoming loss to UNC Pembroke at Lakin-Ray Field in Institute, but its new field and lights were something to behold.
The game marked the first-ever night game at Dickerson Stadium. In between the third and fourth quarters, the 2,337 fans in attendance were treated to a light show during which the stadium’s newly installed LED field lights flashed and synced to music while additional LED lights, mounted on the field lights, flashed an array of colors along with the music.
The idea of installing an artificial playing surface and lights has been floated around for years at WVSU, and athletic director Nate Burton was a key player in the project’s completion.
“Overall I think it was a great day for the athletic department and the university,” Burton said. “We’ve had a bunch of people reach out and talk about how much they enjoyed coming to the game and the experience that they had.”
WVSU quarterback Donovan Riddick, who was 18 for 33 passing for 227 yards and a touchdown in Saturday night’s loss, talked about the atmosphere at the stadium.
“It was a great atmosphere,” Riddick said. “New turf and brand new lights, first night game in history. We knew the hype around this game but we kept it calm and cool. We’re glad to be out here. We kind of spoke this field into existence. To have it ready on homecoming was perfect.”
During the light show, the Yellow Jackets were on their sideline jumping around and dancing. It seemed to have a positive effect on the struggling offense that mustered just three points up until that point.
That was, until Riddick found receiver Tyrone Lyte for a 25-yard touchdown pass — WVSU’s first touchdown of the game — early in the fourth quarter to put the Yellow Jackets within four points of the Braves.
Riddick said he thought the light show offered some motivation going into the game’s final period.
“I think it did,” he said. “As a player I couldn’t get caught up in it being the quarterback. I was real calm and cool about it but looking back on it after the game, it was really cool. I did feel that gave us a big momentum boost.”
After the touchdown, the light’s flashed again as the players and crowd celebrated.
During game play, the aforementioned color-changing lights that were mounted to the field lights remained gold until UNC Pembroke was facing a third-down situation. Then the lights turned red.
“It just gives us the ability to add a different element to our games and enhance the game-day experience that we have,” Burton said.
Most if not all of the players had not seen the lights’ capabilities until the game. Linebacker Tanner Williams was one of those players.
“The light show after the third quarter was fantastic,” Williams said. “That was the first time I had actually seen it. So far we’re loving it. It’s something we’re not used to but we’re going to have a great time getting used to it.”
“The players hadn’t seen it until that night,” Burton said. “I think it just put energy into our football team and our fans.”
In order to test the light show without the players seeing it, Burton had to be stealthy.
“I think for the three nights leading up to the game, I would go down there late at night just to test it and make sure it was playing properly, but I just wanted to see it,” Burton said.
Burton said that in the future, WVSU is going to add more night games and may try to do a night game every homecoming.
“I’ve been floating that idea around,” Burton said. “The first game of next season will definitely be a night game.”