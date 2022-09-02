West Virginia State University's football team is set to begin the 2022 regular season as the Yellow Jackets host Shippensburg out of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference on Saturday at Lakin-Ray Field. Kickoff is scheduled for noon.
Shippensburg had a successful 2022 season with a 9-2 overall record and a 5-2 PSAC mark to finish third in the conference's East Division.
Saturday's matchup will be the second between the two schools as they met for the first time last season and the Raiders won 25-17.
West Virginia State coach John Pennington, entering his sixth year of leading the Yellow Jackets, said Shippensburg is a tough opponent to start the season.
"Shippensburg has a really good program, a really good team," Pennington said. "Coach [Mark Maciejewski] has been there for 15 years maybe. They've had a lot of success under him and they were 9-2 last year. They have a lot of guys returning. I think a majority of their guys are sophomores and juniors. The biggest thing that we see is they really don't have any weaknesses. They're just really good everywhere.
"Every position has a guy that's big, strong and athletic and experienced. I think it's going to be a dogfight. That's kind of been the message to our team. It's not like there's a matchup we can exploit. That's what we see."
Pennington said one of Shippensburg's weaknesses last year was at the quarterback position. Redshirt freshman Sam Johnson II will be taking snaps for the Raiders Saturday after he transferred from Boston College, where he was in the program from 2019 to 2020. He did not see playing time at Boston College and transferred to Shippensburg, where he had a medical redshirt during the 2021 season.
"They have a transfer quarterback from Boston College, we don't know anything about him but he's an FBS quarterback so he has to be pretty good," Pennington said. "They're a spread offense but they will load up the box some. They scored a lot of points last year doing a little bit of everything. I think the quarterback was the weakness of their offense last year. This year they've upgraded there so I think the offense is going to be pretty good."
At running back, redshirt junior Bill Williams will likely get a lot of carries. He started in all 11 games in 2021 and led Shippensburg with 165 carries and 620 yards.
Pennington said the Shippensburg defense is experienced as well.
"They graduated a couple of guys but the D-line, pretty much everybody is back and that was really good last year," Pennington said. "Not a lot of holes there. They've been running the same defense for 15 years. We have a good idea of what we're going to see. We have to execute and play Yellow Jacket football."
Pennington said there is a high level of excitement in the locker room as the first game of the season approaches.
"Our guys are excited," Pennington said. "First game of the year is always a little bit different. You haven't really played a full game in a year and there's a little more adrenaline, a little more juice. I think the biggest thing for me as a head coach is keeping them from getting too excited. We have a very passionate football team that loves to compete."