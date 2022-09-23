Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia State University and the University of Charleston will both be home for Mountain East Conference football games Saturday, with the Yellow Jackets hosting Notre Dame College at noon at Lakin-Ray Fied at Dickerson Stadium and the Golden Eagles entertaining Alderson Broaddus at 1 p.m. at UC Stadium.

WVSU vs. NDC: West Virginia State (2-1 overall, 1-1 MEC) is coming off a 34-29 win over Fairmont State while Notre Dame College (2-1, 2-0 MEC) defeated previously unbeaten West Liberty 34-17 last Saturday. NDC is ranked No. 17 in NCAA Division II.

