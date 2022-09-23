West Virginia State University and the University of Charleston will both be home for Mountain East Conference football games Saturday, with the Yellow Jackets hosting Notre Dame College at noon at Lakin-Ray Fied at Dickerson Stadium and the Golden Eagles entertaining Alderson Broaddus at 1 p.m. at UC Stadium.
WVSU vs. NDC: West Virginia State (2-1 overall, 1-1 MEC) is coming off a 34-29 win over Fairmont State while Notre Dame College (2-1, 2-0 MEC) defeated previously unbeaten West Liberty 34-17 last Saturday. NDC is ranked No. 17 in NCAA Division II.
The Yellow Jackets traveled to Notre Dame in week four of the 2021 season and suffered a 38-14 defeat to the Falcons. WVSU only trailed by three points, 10-7, at halftime. The Falcons racked up 574 total yards of offense compared to 248 yards by the Yellow Jackets.
West Virginia State's running game accounted for 275 yards in last week's win over Fairmont State. Junior Tavis McAdoo rushed seven times for a career-high 153 yards and two touchdowns while sophomore Division I transfer Joel Felder added 15 carries for 94 yards and took a screen pass 51 yards for a touchdown.
Notre Dame, a traditional powerhouse football program in the MEC, lost its opener to non-conference foe Ashland 31-14 in week one. The Falcons are led by sophomore running back Idris Lawrence, who has gained 294 yards on the ground through three weeks with three touchdowns and 5.0 yards per carry.
Senior quarterback Chris Brimm is a four-year starter for NDC and is coming off a season in which he threw for 3,213 yards and 31 touchdowns while rushing for 212 yards and four scores.
AB at UC: Charleston (1-2, 1-1 MEC) picked up its first conference win by defeating Fairmont State 40-38 on Sept. 8 but lost 34-28 last Saturday to Fairmont State.
Alderson Broaddus (0-3, 0-2 MEC) has dropped conference games to West Liberty (30-17) and Wheeling (56-41).
UC topped Alderson Broaddus 69-7 in Philippi during the 2021 season. The Golden Eagles scored nine touchdowns and outgained AB 568-126. The UC defense forced three AB turnovers and limited the Battlers to just 19 yards rushing.
This season, UC ranks in the middle of the MEC pack in most offensive categories and the Golden Eagles are 11th in the 12-team MEC on defense, allowing 479.7 yards per game, including a league-worst 253 passing yards per contest.
Alderson Broaddus ranks 10th in Division II in passing offense this season (309.7 yards per game), but Battler QBs have thrown 10 interceptions in three games.