Dant'e Jones scored on a 28-yard run with 51 seconds left in the fourth quarter, rallying West Virginia State University to a 33-28 Mountain East Conference football win over West Liberty Saturday afternoon at West Family Stadium in West Liberty.
The Yellow Jackets (6-4 overall, 6-3 MEC) led for most of the game until West Liberty (4-6, 4-5) went ahead 28-27 with 5:02 left in the fourth quarter on Jack Allison's 14-yard touchdown pass to Nate Phillips.
West Liberty made it to midfield on its final possession but WVSU's Jalen Jones forced a fumble that was recovered by Cody Stanley to seal the victory for the Yellow Jackets.
Donovan Riddick, WVSU's sophomore quarterback, threw for a career-high 364 yards, completing 23 of 31 passes, with two touchdowns and one interception.
Sophomore wideout Barry Hill had a career-high 173 yards on nine catches, including a 29-yard touchdown pass from Riddick to give the Jackets a 13-7 lead midway through the first quarter. Tyrone Lyte added 112 yards with eight receptions.
Dant'e Jones finished with 93 rushing yards on 20 carries, with a 6-yard TD run in the third quarter preceding his winning touchdown.
Junior linebacker Payton Lunsford racked up a game-high 13 total tackles (12 solos) to lead the WVSU defense. Junior defensive back Jalen Jones had a sack, a forced fumble and an interception.
State's Martin Ahlstroem kicked two first-quarter field goals of 38 and 23 yards.
The Yellow Jackets offense produced 467 total yards, but State was hurt by 12 penalties totaling 139 yards while West Liberty was flagged just three times for 18 yards.
Dant'e Jones' first touchdown run gave WVSU its biggest lead of the game, 27-14, with 2:26 left in the third quarter, but West Liberty erased the deficit on touchdown passes by Allison to Kameron Kruzelyak and Phillips to give the Cardinals their first lead since midway through the second quarter.
The Yellow Jackets will close out the regular season when they host Charleston at noon on Nov. 13 at Lakin-Ray Field.
CHARLESTON 38, WHEELING 20: The University of Charleston led from start to finish, jumping out to a 24-0 halftime lead and coasting from there Saturday afternoon at UC Stadium.
Tyriek McAllister led UC (7-2, 7-2 MEC) with 241 rushing yards on 27 carries, including touchdown runs of 14, 3 and 3 yards as the Golden Eagles piled up 448 total yards on offense. Quarterback Guy Myers added 75 rushing yards on 11 carries and completed 16 of 26 passes for 133 yards.
UC, which finished with a 5-0 record in home games, is still mathematically in the running for a share of the MEC regular-season title. The Golden Eagles are a game behind both Notre Dame College and Frostburg State -- both 8-1 in MEC games -- heading into next week's finals at West Virginia State.
Wheeling (5-5, 5-4 MEC) was led by Eli Young's 114 rushing yards on just 11 carries, but UC held Sy Alli, the MEC's leading rusher, to just 73 yards on 16 carries. UC's McAllister, with his 241 yards Saturday, now leads the MEC with 947 rushing yards on the season, 14 more than Alli heading into the final weekend.