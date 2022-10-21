West Virginia State University and the University of Charleston might not be in line for a Mountain East Conference football championship, but the Yellow Jackets and the Golden Eagles could have a say in who does win it with home games against MEC leaders Saturday afternoon.
WVSU (4-3 overall, 3-3 MEC) hosts MEC co-leader Concord (6-1, 5-1) for a 1 p.m. kickoff at Lakin-Ray Field while UC takes on UNC Pembroke (4-3, 4-2) in a noon kickoff at University of Charleston Stadium.
Concord at WVSU: The Mountain Lions are tied with Notre Dame College (5-2, 5-1) atop the MEC standings and bring one of the nation's top passing attacks to Institute. Concord’s 306.4 passing yards per game is the ninth-most in NCAA Division II this season and its 464.6 yards of offense per game ranks 10th.
Concord quarterback Jack Mangel ranks third in NCAA Division II with 21 touchdowns passes while also ranking fifth in total passing yards with 2,145. Concord’s Jarod Bowie ranks first in the country in receiving yards (943) and second in the country in receiving TDs (nine). Adding to Concord's prolific offense is running back Thurlow Wilkins, who had a 279-yard, four-touchdown rushing performance against UC, with TDs covering 16, 39, 41 and 59 yards.
WVSU is coming off a 45-24 loss to Pembroke last week while Concord won a 68-60 slugfest with Charleston last Saturday. The 128 combined points scored in that game set an MEC single-game record.
West Virginia State is looking for a repeat of last year's result against Concord, when the Jackets battled back from a 17-point deficit in the first half to come away with a 34-32 win in Athens.
UNC Pembroke at Charleston: Pembroke picked up a 21-14 win over Charleston during Week 8 of the 2021 season. The Braves broke a 14-14 tie with 1:01 remaining in the third quarter on a 45-yard pass from Rodney Smith to Trey Dixon.
Pembroke has the seventh-best red-zone defense in the country at .565 heading into week eight of the season. Charleston ranks in the top 10 in the country in scoring offense this season at 38.3 points per game. UNC Pembroke’s Branden Spencer ranks sixth nationally with 9.5 sacks this season.