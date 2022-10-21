Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia State University and the University of Charleston might not be in line for a Mountain East Conference football championship, but the Yellow Jackets and the Golden Eagles could have a say in who does win it with home games against MEC leaders Saturday afternoon.

WVSU (4-3 overall, 3-3 MEC) hosts MEC co-leader Concord (6-1, 5-1) for a 1 p.m. kickoff at Lakin-Ray Field while UC takes on UNC Pembroke (4-3, 4-2) in a noon kickoff at University of Charleston Stadium.