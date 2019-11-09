West Virginia State gained over 300 yards on the ground and rolled over host Wheeling for a 24-0 Mountain East Conference football win Saturday in Wheeling.
The win keeps alive WVSU’s chances for a share of the MEC title. Now 7-3 overall and 7-2 in the league, the Yellow Jackets can earn a share of the crown — and possibly an NCAA Division II playoff berth — with a win over MEC-leading Notre Dame College in next week’s regular-season finale in Institute. NDC (9-1, 8-1 MEC) lost to Glenville State 23-20 in overtime Saturday.
Against Wheeling, State’s Taylor Carter had 121 rushing yards and a touchdown, while Dant’E Jones had two rushing touchdowns for the Yellow Jackets.
Wheeling (0-10, 0-9) struggled to gain offensive momentum, only reaching the red zone twice and stalling out both times.
West Virginia State, after fumbling the ball away on first-and-goal on its second drive of the game, found the end zone in the second quarter when Carter ran it in from 8 yards out with a minute to go in the first half.
Wheeling turned the ball over three times on its first four drives of the second half. Jones scored his first touchdown, a 1-yard push, with 7:42 to go in the third quarter, and a 41-yard field goal from Martin Ahlstroe with just over a minute to go in the quarter made it 17-0.
Jones added another touchdown in the fourth quarter, this one from 8 yards out, to end the day’s scoring.