The University of Charleston’s eight-game winning streak was in serious jeopardy much of Wednesday evening.
The Golden Eagles fell behind Kanawha County rival West Virginia State by as many as 14 points in the first half and were still down by 15 early in the second half at the Wehrle Innovation Center. But UC got big-time contributions down the stretch from some of its lesser-known players to emerge with a 93-87 Mountain State Conference victory.
The win keeps UC (9-2) atop the MEC South Division.
Isaiah Gable canned five 3-pointers in the second half and led UC with 19 points, exactly doubling his pregame average. Seth O’Neal and Keith Williams each added 18 points and, in a show of the Golden Eagles’ depth, Tyler Eberhart and Shaunn Monroe tallied a dozen points apiece off the bench. Williams was averaging 9.3 points per game.
Lamont McManus, UC’s top scorer on the season, left the game with just over seven minutes left in the first half with two fouls and played sparingly afterward, not scoring a second-half point.
“The good thing about our team is that we’ve got good depth,’’ said UC coach Dwaine Osborne. “We feel like we have guys who play well some nights and guys who play well other nights. We just got on a roll with some other lineups.
“I thought [Gable, Monroe and Eberhart], all those guys did a lot of good stuff, especially in the second half. Monroe was steady from start to finish and Isaiah really got it going in the second half. Tyler is just a freshman and he’s going to keep improving.’’
Trailing 60-53 with a little more than 11 minutes left, UC went on a 13-3 run that included a pair of 3s from Gable. After State regained the lead at 67-66 on a pair of Glen Abram free throws, UC responded with another run of 11-3, getting consecutive buckets in the low post from Eberhart, who was scoring at a 6.6 clip coming into the contest.
The Eagles then protected that lead at the free-throw line, where they made 21 of 28 for the game.
After shooting just 40.7% in the first half, Charleston knocked down 21 of 32 attempts from the field in the second half for 66%.
“We were terrible in the first half,’’ Osborne said. “We settled in a little more in the second half. We’re super excited to get the win. That makes it nine in a row and that’s a good streak.’’
State coach Bryan Poore thought his team’s failure to maintain its first-half pace probably came down to its short-handedness.
“Maybe fatigue,’’ Poore said. “Two of our top eight guys weren’t dressed tonight and some of our guys were logging a lot of minutes. That might have had something to do with it.
“We didn’t shoot the ball very well in the second half and they beat us on the boards. It was two different halves, and [being short-handed] might have been a big part of it.
“But I thought we did some really good things and we’re getting better. What we’ve got to do is keep looking forward. Now you’re playing for the tournament. It’s the end of the year and you want to play your best basketball then.’’
West Virginia State (6-4), which lost its third in a row, got three outstanding individual efforts from Abram (29 points), Anthony Pittman (22 points, seven rebounds) and Jeremiah Moore (20 points).
UC had a plus-10 margin in total rebounds and committed just nine turnovers to State’s 11. Gable also grabbed 10 rebounds for UC.