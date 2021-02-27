The Walker Convocation Center was celebration station for the University of Charleston’s basketball programs Saturday.
About two hours after the UC women wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the South Division for next week’s Mountain East Conference tournament in Wheeling, the Golden Eagle men did the same thing, putting the finishing touches on a 96-83 victory at West Virginia State, giving the Golden Eagles a 13-game win streak to end the regular season.
UC advances to the MEC tournament quarterfinals in Wheeling at 5 p.m. Friday, where it takes on the winner of Monday’s play-in game between Wheeling and Alderson Broaddus.
Lamont McManus was the linchpin for UC (13-2) on Saturday, scoring 24 points on perfect 11-of-11 shooting from the floor, leading five Golden Eagles in double-figure scoring. Eddie Colbert III added 20 points for UC, which shot 63% overall (36 of 57).
“I thought Lamont played with really good patience,’’ said Charleston coach Dwaine Osborne. “Once he caught the ball, he did a really good job reading what the situation was. Is he going to get doubled, are they going to dig it out?’’
West Virginia State (9-6) winds up as the No. 3 seed in the South and is set to play Fairmont State at 8 p.m. Friday in the MEC quarterfinals at the WesBanco Arena in Wheeling.
Much of Saturday’s game saw the Golden Eagles building up sizable leads, only to have the Yellow Jackets cut it back.
UC was up 41-25 in the first half, but State shaved that lead down to 46-39 at halftime despite the fact two of its top players, Anthony Pittman and Jeremiah Moore, each had two fouls and had to sit for a spell. Pittman was even whistled for his third just before halftime.
“I felt like at halftime, being down seven and we had Jerry and Pitt in foul trouble, we were still OK,’’ said State coach Bryan Poore.
That happened again in the second half when UC constructed a 55-41 advantage by making its first four shots coming out of the dressing room, only to see State go on an 11-0 run to make it 55-52 on Pittman’s steal and three-point play with 14:49 remaining in the game.
Pittman, however, didn’t play a whole lot after that, getting his fifth foul with 6:14 to go and being disqualified. The closest the Jackets came after that was 12 points.
Shaunn Monroe, filling in at point guard in the absence of Seth O’Neal (personal reasons), had 17 points and five assists for UC. Shunta Wilson came off the bench to score a dozen and Keith Williams had 10 points for the Eagles.
Riley Heatherington and McManus were working the high-low game to perfection for UC, especially when Pittman was sidelined. Heatherington, a reserve forward from Ravenswood, assisted on three straight UC baskets in the second half.
“We can talk forever about a bunch of things we didn’t do well,’’ Osborne said, “but we did enough to get done what we needed to do to win. We converted shots pretty well, and that’s most important.
“I’m super proud of them. It’s the first regular-season championship for Charleston since 2000-01, so we’re super excited about that. Two decades? That’s a long time and most of our kids weren’t alive the last time that happened.’’
Senior guard Glen Abram, the No. 2 scorer in the MEC, led West Virginia State with 21 points against the MEC’s top defense. Moore, who has missed time with a turf toe injury this season, added 18 points and Pittman scored 12 while limited to 26 minutes. Jihad Shockley came off the bench to gather 10 rebounds.
Poore thought the Yellow Jackets played well in a lot of phases, but had no answer in the low post for the 6-foot-6, 240-pound McManus, who did his damage in 29 minutes.
“He was the difference tonight,’’ Poore said. “If you look at the stat sheets … everything’s the same except for McManus — 11 for 11. We didn’t do a good job dealing with him.’’