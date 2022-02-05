Mountain East Conference leader West Liberty had a couple of mountains to climb Saturday afternoon but scaled them well enough to capture a 96-82 victory against the University of Charleston at the Wehrle Innovation Center.
West Liberty’s dangerous duo of Pat Robinson (27 points, six assists) and Bryce Butler (22 points) led the way as the hot-shooting Hilltoppers broke away in the second half, able to overcome an early 12-point deficit as well as critical foul problems for all their frontcourt players.
The win kept the Hilltoppers (20-2 overall, 14-2 MEC) at the league’s summit with three weeks remaining in the regular season.
“I’ve got guys who are just resilient,” said WL coach Ben Howlett. “They battle, and we put ourselves in position in practice where we’re down and we give them a certain time to have to catch up. And I think that was on display tonight.
“We were down and there was no panic. We have senior leaders that just get us through those tough times. We’re a really good team and when we play together, we can be very, very dangerous.”
The Hilltoppers trailed 29-17 midway through the first half, but rallied into a 47-44 lead at the break, that margin coming on a 3-pointer by sub Zach Rasile just ahead of the halftime buzzer. Then they saw two of their starting post players, Ben Sarson and Viktor Kovacevic, both foul out around the nine-minute mark of the second half. Another forward, Marlon Moore, ended with four fouls.
West Liberty, however, shrugged off those issues with a solid shooting display, hitting 32 of 50 shots overall for 64% and was 11 of 16 on 3-pointers.
Rasile, Christian Montague and Moore were all instrumental off the bench, providing 19, 17 and eight points, respectively. Rasile was 3 of 4 on long shots and Montague 4 of 4. Rasile entered the game averaging 8.3 points and Montague 5.2.
“Zach’s been playing really well, shooting at a high level the past couple games,” Howlett said. “Christian really struggled with his shot the last game and he was in the gym non-stop the past couple days, and he shot it well and I thought he was an elite defender. And this is one of Marlon’s best games all year. He got tough rebounds in there and played within himself.”
Charleston (16-5, 12-4) never led in the second half and was within 10 points just once in the final 11 minutes, that coming when Isaiah Gable drained a 3 with 8:30 left to make it 73-65.
The Golden Eagles did sport scoring balance, with Keith Williams (14 points), Lamont McManus (12), Jeremiah Keene (10) and Eddie Colbert (10) all reaching double figures in points, and former Ravenswood standout Riley Heatherington adding nine points and tying for the team lead with four rebounds. McManus tallied all his points in the second half.
But UC wasn’t able to match West Liberty’s passel of shooters basket for basket. The Golden Eagles ended up 46% from the floor and were 5 of 15 on 3s. In most other statistical measurements — rebounding, turnovers, points in the paint and fast-break points — the teams were just about dead even.
“There’s so many categories that were pretty good,” said UC coach Dwaine Osborne. “The difference was they just shot it so well, especially from the 3. Bryce Butler was phenomenal, and we just couldn’t make enough stops.”
The Golden Eagles used the free-throw line to build their initial edge, which they didn’t yield until WL went on 12-3 run in the final three minutes of the first half. UC was 16 of 22 on foul shots in the first half and ended up 31 of 41 at the line. WL was 21 of 28 for the game after an early disparity.
UC was vying for a share of first place in the MEC coming into the game, but Osborne doesn’t think the hangover of Saturday’s loss will linger.
“It’s not necessarily the goals [remaining], as much as what we’re trying to do,” Osborne said. “We want to do the best we can every time we go out, get better every time at practice and play every game like it’s our last game and hopefully play well and win.
“We weren’t able to do that today, but now Bluefield State is the most important game this year because it’s the next game on the schedule. When the Bluefield State game ends, then West Virginia Wesleyan will be the most important game on the schedule, so that’s kind of how we try to approach it.”