It was one of the grandest moments in the long rivalry between West Virginia State and the University of Charleston.
A near-capacity crowd of 5,000 filled the Walker Convocation Center in Institute Saturday afternoon with Mountain East Conference tournament and NCAA Division II regional seeding on the line. The game didn’t disappoint, either, with several flash plays and 11 lead changes over the first 30 minutes.
It was right about then that the Yellow Jackets had seen enough. More to the point, Anthony Pittman had seen enough.
Pittman turned heads and turned around his team’s fortunes during a late-game run that turned into an 81-73 victory for West Virginia State, locking up the No. 2 seed in next week’s MEC Tournament in Wheeling and handing the Yellow Jackets their eighth straight win.
A former All-State player at Capital, Pittman racked up 29 points, 10 rebounds and three assists and donated several key contributions as State used a 17-5 burst to finally take control of the back-and-forth contest.
Once the Yellow Jackets (23-6, 18-4 MEC) turned a second-half deficit of 50-49 into a 66-55 lead, the Golden Eagles were never again closer than seven points. UC (22-6, 17-5) was also seeking to secure the No. 2 MEC Tournament seed.
“That’s what we’ve been trying to do, really, since the beginning of the season,’’ Pittman said of his team’s late-game rush. “We’ve been losing games like that. It was really the last five minutes of the game, not closing out … Because those last five minutes were killing us in crunch time.’’
Pittman took over during that stretch Saturday, hitting two of his four 3-pointers and scoring eight points. In one juncture, he hit a 3 with 5:44 left for a 62-55 advantage, followed that with a nice pull-up jumper off the dribble and seconds later, drew a charge on the baseline that triggered a UC turnover and an eventual backdoor cut and layup for teammate Glen Abram and a 66-55 lead.
“I think we just out-toughed them on the defensive end,’’ said State coach Bryan Poore, still dripping wet after his players ambushed him with water bottles in the hallway outside the locker room.
“We were guarding them pretty good down the stretch and Pitt hit a couple 3s. He’s hard to handle, ‘cause if you get up on him, then he goes by you. He’s just a handful.’’
Another motivation for both State and UC was getting in the opposite tournament bracket from MEC frontrunner West Liberty, which had already locked up the top seed before Saturday’s final slate of regular-season games. However, that point became moot when Fairmont State was upset at Frostburg State, sending the Falcons to the No. 4 seed and leaving UC at third.
“Sooner or later, you have to play West Liberty,’’ Poore said, “but we did want the No. 2 seed for lots of reasons. The biggest reason we needed to win was going into the NCAA Tournament. We were the 8 seed [in the Atlantic Region] and if we win this one, we get to climb up a little bit, then if we don’t win the tournament, we can get an at-large bid. If we lose this, we’d get down to 10th and probably don’t make it [in the eight-team field].’’
Abram scored 13 of his 21 points in the second half for State, and went over the 2,000-point mark for his career on a nifty spin move for a layup and a 73-61 lead inside the two-minute mark. Abram also had four steals. Jeremiah Moore added 10 points and 11 rebounds as State led 38-35 off the boards.
Charleston, which saw its six-game win streak snapped, shot 45% overall and was able to knock down 10 3-pointers, but couldn’t prevent State from shooting 59% in the second half.
“It’s a tough one,’’ said UC coach Dwaine Osborne. “Obviously, they executed and played a little bit better. The last eight minutes of the game, they were more efficient than we were. They executed what they were doing better. I didn’t do a very good job of helping our guys do what we needed to do down the stretch.’’
Eddie Colbert paced the Golden Eagles in scoring with 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Lamont McManus turned in 15 points and Tyler Eberhart also donated a double-double (10 points, 10 rebounds).
Osborne said his team still has time to regain its potential during next week’s MEC Tournament, set for Wednesday through Sunday at the WesBanco Arena in Wheeling.
“This game was the biggest game on our schedule because it was the next game,’’ Osborne said. “Now, whoever we played in the tournament will be the biggest game of the year for us.
“We’re just trying to be consistent and be the best we can possibly be. And in some ways, it doesn’t matter who we’re playing against as much as trying to do what we supposed to do at the highest possible level we can, and be as consistent as we can.’’
Pittman, meanwhile, was savoring a regular-season sweep of UC along with the momentum his team gains going into the postseason.
“With it being a rivalry, it’s definitely big on the schedule for sure,’’ Pittman said. “Plus, it puts us in better position going up the tournament as the No. 2 seed. We’d planned on doing that from the get-go, but when we were fourth [in the MEC], we still had a ways to get up, and they don’t respect us enough. We knew what we had to do. We had to bring it. It’s definitely a big win for sure.’’