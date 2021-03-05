West Liberty ended the first half on 26-8 run en route to a dominating 102-68 quarterfinal victory over Concord in the Mountain East Conference men’s basketball tournament Friday at the WesBanco Arena in Wheeling.
The 34-point win tied the record for the largest margin of victory in an MEC tournament game.
The Hilltoppers (14-3) earned their 10th straight win and move on to face Glenville State in the semifinals at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Pat Robinson (18 points, 10 rebounds) and Marlon Moore (18 points 11 rebounds) each tallied double-doubles to lead a balanced WLU attack, while Dalton Bolon chipped in 16 points and 10 boards. Also for the Hilltoppers, Bryce Butler scored 16 points and Zach Rasile donated 13.
West Liberty shot 50% from the floor, including 10 of 26 from the 3-point line, while holding the Mountain Lions to just 36% shooting and forcing 16 Concord turnovers.
Malik Johnson led Concord (9-8) with 18 points while Liam Evans had 14 and Ethan Keller 12.
Glenville State 83, Notre Dame 68: John Williams registered 31 points, 13 rebounds and five assists to power the Pioneers past Notre Dame in the MEC tournament quarterfinals.
Glenville (9-3) advances to take on West Liberty in Saturday’s semifinals.
Hegel Ausgustin added 19 points, 16 boards and four assists for GSC, and Nick Edwards chipped in 16 points and seven rebounds.
The Falcons (8-9) pulled within two points midway through the second half, but the Pioneers closed out the game with a 20-7 run to get the win.
Jordan Roland led ND with 25 points while Tyland Crawford tacked on 13.