WHEELING — Much like the University of Charleston women’s basketball team made the championship game of the Mountain East Conference Tournament on Saturday, the Golden Eagles men’s team was hoping to do the same.
No. 2 seed UC was also able to accomplish the feat, defeating No. 7 seed Alderson Broaddus 69-57 in the semifinals Saturday night at the WesBanco Arena.
With the win, UC (24-6) advances to the championship game to play No. 1 seed West Liberty at 5 p.m. Sunday. The Hilltoppers swept the Golden Eagles in the regular season, winning 89-78 in early December and 86-70 in early February.
UC was not only playing for its life in the MEC Tournament, but also for a spot in the NCAA regional tournament. The Golden Eagles were ranked No. 10 in the latest Atlantic Region rankings, with the top eight advancing.
The Golden Eagles started strong Saturday night, jumping out to an 18-9 lead. AB scored the next five points to cut it to a four-point deficit but UC quickly went on an 8-0 run to create separation again and lead by 12 points.
During the run, former Ravenswood standout Riley Heatherington scored five points, including a converted three-point play and a layup for UC, and Shunta Wilson added 3-pointer.
UC enjoyed its biggest lead of the first half (14 points) at 34-20 with 1:36 remaining before settling for a 10-point advantage at halftime. AB shot just 27.6% (8 for 29) from the floor (8 for 29) and 12.5% (1 for 8) from 3-point range in the half.
Already leading by nine points, things looked under control for UC after a 10-0 run opened up a 19-point advantage at 52-33 with 13:07 to play in the game.
However, AB went on a 13-0 run of its own to cut the deficit all the way down to 52-46. But a huge Isaiah Gable 3-pointer for UC stopped the momentum. The Battlers would get no closer than eight points the rest of the game.
Senior Lamont McManus dominated the inside for UC, scoring a game-high 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting. Wilson was the other player in double figures for the Golden Eagles with 12 points.
AB was balanced on offense with three double-figure scorers. Tahleik Walker led the way with 12 points with KJ Walker and Vincent Smalls had 11 points each.