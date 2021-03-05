WHEELING — Winners of 13 straight games, the University of Charleston Golden Eagles men’s basketball team came into the Mountain East Conference tournament red hot.
The Golden Eagles continued their momentum, defeating Wheeling 86-49 in the quarterfinals Friday at WesBanco Arena. With the win, UC (14-2) will play Fairmont State in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Saturday.
“We played really well on both sides of the ball,” UC coach Dwaine Osborne said. “We shot it well, defended well, and were engaged. We are thankful to win and move on.”
UC defeated Fairmont State in its only regular season meeting with the Falcons.
The game was tied at 8 when UC went on a 6-0 run and would never look back. After a Wheeling basket, the Golden Eagles quickly went on another 8-0 run to extend their lead out to 12 points and took a 41-25 advantage into halftime.
UC shot 56% from the floor in the first half (18 of 32), compared to just 36% for the Cardinals (12 of 33). Wheeling was 0 for 7 from 3-point range.
The Golden Eagles were far from content with their halftime lead, going on a 14-0 run in the beginning stages of the second half to up their lead all the way out to 55-26. UC’s largest lead of the game was 41 points at 84-43.
UC has been balanced throughout the regular season with five double-figure scorers and a sixth player coming in at 9.8 points per game. The Golden Eagles matched those totals against Wheeling.
Lamont McManus led the way for UC with 14 points, Seth O’Neal added 12 and three different players tallied 11 points each — Isaiah Gable, Tyler Eberhart and Shunta Wilson. Eddie Colbert just missed double figures with nine points.
“It’s a point guard’s dream,” O’Neal said. “I would hate to have to scout us. We have seven guys who have had 20-point games this season. That’s unbelievable. It just speaks to our talent and how good of a team we are through and through.”
Osborne agreed that the overall depth of the team has been a big reason the Golden Eagles have been playing so well of late.
“One of the best things about our team is the quality of depth,” Osborne said. “We were 25-6 last year and had a good team, but the biggest difference is now we feel like we have 10 or 11 guys that can play really well.”
Wheeling first-year coach Chris Richardson, a Charleston native, was disappointed in the loss but proud his team was able to finish the season making the MEC tournament in their hometown.
The Cardinals had to win two games on the road in the final week of the regular season just to make the tournament, defeating Alderson Broaddus and Frostburg State. Wheeling defeated the Battlers for a second time on the road in the opening round of the MEC tourney Monday in Philippi.
“UC has won 14 games in a row,” Richardson said. “They have the Coach of the Year [Osborne] and deserve all the accolades they have gotten. They enforced their will on us from the beginning.”
Jordan Reid led Wheeling with 14 points and Jarrett Haines was the other double-figure scorer with 11 points. The Cardinals ended up shooting just 32% from the floor with UC at 55%.