WHEELING -- The University of Charleston men's basketball team's bid for a Mountain East Conference title came to an end on Friday.
The No. 3-seeded Golden Eagles were upset by No. 6 Davis & Elkins 77-72 in the MEC tournament quarterfinals at WesBanco Arena and the Senators move on a conference tournament semifinal for the first time since 1959.
Davis & Elkins (19-10, 13-10 MEC) has won nine of its last 10.
The Golden Eagles finish the season at 18-11 and 17-7.
In a semifinal game Saturday at 8:30 p.m., Davis & Elkins will play Fairmont State, which defeated Glenville State 77-72 earlier Friday. In the other quarterfinal matchups late Friday, No. 4 West Virginia State took on No. 5 Notre Dame College, while No. 1 West Liberty faced No. 8 Concord. The winners of those two games will play in the other semifinal at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Sam Rolle IV made the biggest impact for the Senators, scoring 26 points with five rebounds and four assists.
UC started the game on a 5-0 run but D&E responded with an 11-2 run to take an 11-7 lead.
The lead swelled to 36-16 and the Senators led 45-22 at halftime.
UC found some life in the second half, outscoring the Senators 50-32 in the final 20 minutes.
The Golden Eagles got within three points at 74-71 with 41.9 seconds left in the game but Nolle hit his free throws when it mattered most to help the Senators clinch the win.
After UC surrendered the lead in the first quarter, the Golden Eagles never got it back. D&E's largest lead was 25 at 47-22 with 19:44 remaining in the second half.
Keith Williams was the leading scorer for UC as he was 6 of 12 from the field for 17 points. Eddie Colbert III struggled from the field, just 2 of 11, but he was 9 of 10 from the line to score 13 points.
D&E shot 49.1% (27 of 55) from the field while UC shot 33.3% (20 of 60) from the field.