WHEELING -- The University of Charleston men's basketball team's bid for a Mountain East Conference title came to an end on Friday.

The No. 3-seeded Golden Eagles were upset by No. 6 Davis & Elkins 77-72 in the MEC tournament quarterfinals at WesBanco Arena and the Senators move on a conference tournament semifinal for the first time since 1959. 

