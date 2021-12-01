The University of Charleston men's basketball team had five players score in double figures and knocked down 13 3-pointers as it defeated No. 9-ranked Fairmont State 87-70 Wednesday night at the Wehrle Innovation Center in Charleston.
The Golden Eagles move to 6-1 on the season and remain undefeated in Mountain East Conference play (4-0).
The Falcons (5-1, 2-1) suffered their first setback of the season.
Tyler Eberhart led UC, connecting on all seven of his field goal attempts to finish with 17 points. He also had four assists and five rebounds.
Jeremiah Keene added 16 points, five boards and five assists, and Keith Williams chipped in with 16 points and nine boards. Also for UC, Shunta Wilson scored 11 points and Isaiah Gable 10.
Charleston shot 49% from the floor in the first half, including 6 of 13 from the 3-point line, to build a 44-30 lead at the break.
UC stayed hot in the second half, making seven more treys to help seal the win.
Isaiah Sanders scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Falcons and Seth Younkin tallied 13.
Charleston travels to Frostburg State Saturday at 4 p.m.
West Virginia State 103, Frostburg State 89: The West Virginia State University men's basketball team exploded for 56 points in the second half to pull away for a win over Frostburg State Wednesday night in Institute.
WVSU picks up their first win in MEC play to move to 4-3 on the season. Frostburg falls to 2-6 (1-2).
Noah Jordan scored a game-high 23 points and added eight rebounds to lead the Yellow Jackets, while Ernest Jenkins tallied 16 points.
Jeremiah Moore (13 points), Bradlee Lewis (13), Glen Abram (12), and Anthony Pittman (11) also scored in double figures for WVSU.
West Virginia State shot 53% from the floor and canned 13 3-pointers.
Frostburg led 48-47 at halftime, but the Yellow Jackets outscored the Bobcats 28-14 over the first nine minutes of the second half to pull away.
Canaan Bartley and Micheal Tate each scored 21 points to lead Frostburg, while Agyei Edwards netted 18 and Jaylon Johnson added 12.
The Yellow Jackets travel to Fairmont State Saturday at 4 p.m.