It wasn’t exactly desperate times or desperate measures, but Dwaine Osborne knew he had to do something to shake up his University of Charleston team. So he decided to get nearly everyone involved.
For the first time in his eight seasons as UC coach, Osborne made wholesale changes on his substitutions — bringing in five new players at a time — and the tactic seemed to pay off in Wednesday’s 94-82 Mountain East Conference home victory against Alderson Broaddus at the Wehrle Innovation Center.
UC, which won 45 games the past two years — having posted back-to-back 20-victory seasons for the first time in 16 years — entered Wednesday’s game with an uncharacteristic 0-2 record. But the Golden Eagles’ first victory of the season seemed to create for them an entirely different pace. They came into the contest as the lowest-scoring team in the MEC at 66 points per game, but blew that out of the water as all 10 of the players Osborne used hit the scorebook, led by 24 points from low post Lamont McManus on 11 of 14 shooting.
“First time in my life,’’ Osborne said of the five-man substitution plan. “We had it scripted out and we were going to go a certain amount of time with a group. You can’t always get it exactly where you want it and I don’t know if we did that tonight in our first go at it, and I don’t know if we’ll do that all the time.
“But the big emphasis was this: I did not really feel like after the first week that we had played nearly as hard as we needed to play, and so one of our strategies tonight was, hey, you’re only going to get three, four minutes in a spurt, so if you don’t play hard, you’re not going to go back in. So make sure you’re not the guy that’s dragging.’’
The ploy appeared to work in each half for UC. When Osborne sent in the first wave with 14:51 left in the opening half, AB was ahead 10-9. When the starters came back in at the 11:25 mark, the Golden Eagles were up 15-13. In the second half, Osborne subbed with 15:27 on the clock holding a 48-45 lead. When the starters returned about four minutes later, UC’s advantage was 61-55. Osborne subbed en masse much of the way.
“I think that’s what really helped us tonight was that we played the two different groups,’’ Osborne said, “and I thought that gave us the chance to give some guys a little bit more rest that kept us a little bit fresher. I think everybody was engaged — we had 10 different people score. I thought our two freshmen were really good — Shunta Wilson and Tyler Eberhart. And I thought we just competed way better than we did last week.’’
Wilson contributed 14 points and Eberhart 10 as UC placed four players in double-figure scoring. Point guard Seth O’Neal added 17 points and six assists and was 7 of 7 at the foul line in the final 4:37.
Another twist from Osborne came prior to Wednesday’s game, which was taking a more direct approach with two of his seniors.
“There were a couple guys I really got on,’’ Osborne said, “and that’s Isaiah Gable and Lamont McManus. I thought tonight their effort was both significantly better, and I commend them, especially Lamont. Because I got after both of them — the last 48 hours has not been a lot of fun. And they both responded very well and played really hard.
“Obviously, I think Lamont’s production was phenomenal. I think Isaiah did a lot of things that aren’t going to show up in the stat sheet. He guarded [David] Shriver and really, in the second half, Shriver didn’t score.’’
A former Philip Barbour standout, Shriver was 3 of 3 on 3-pointers in the first half and had 11 points as the game was tied nine times and UC held a tenuous 38-36 lead at the break. In the second half, Shriver missed the only two shots he took as he played all 20 minutes.
“[Gable] really did a good job of just eliminating him at times,’’ Osborne said. “He was one of multiple guys on him, but I thought he did a really good job, got some key stops and some rebounds when we needed them. Again, he didn’t have huge numbers, but he had quite a few winning plays for us.’’
Gable ended with three points and five rebounds.
Getting big donations from his seniors is important for Osborne, whose roster consists of a total of 10 freshmen and sophomores and just six juniors and seniors, and the latter figure includes a pair of first-year transfers, so UC isn’t very heavy on experience.
“We had four guys who played about 20 minutes a game last year,’’ Osborne said, “and Riley Heatherington has been here three, four years. Outside of that, everybody’s new. So I think we have a long way to go just in terms of continuing to mesh well together. I think they really want to.
“Some of it is your chemistry can be good off the floor and in your personal relationships and things like that, but you have to develop chemistry in games on the court, and to do that, you have go through a bunch of games and practices together and a bunch of different moments and learn to really understand what each other’s doing as well as what we need to do as it relates to the system. I think we’re getting better at that, but we’ve still got a long way to go.’’
For the Battlers (1-2), Josh Bradford came off the bench to provide 20 points and KJ Walker scored 16.
The MEC has adjusted the start times of its women’s and men’s doubleheader games for the rest of the regular season. For weekday games, women will tip off at 5 p.m. and men at 7:30. For weekend games, the start times are 2 and 4:30 p.m.