WHEELING — The University of Charleston men’s basketball team was not only playing for its life in the Mountain East Conference tournament championship game, but also perhaps for its continued postseason life as well.
The Golden Eagles fought valiantly but West Liberty made enough plays down the stretch to earn a 70-59 victory over UC in the MEC men’s basketball title game Sunday night at the WesBanco Arena.
UC must now await its postseason fate when the selection committee announces the field for the NCAA Division II regional tournament late Sunday night. The Golden Eagles came into the tournament ranked 10th, with the top eight in the Atlantic Region earning berths.
“It is tough,” UC coach Dwaine Osborne said. “Unfortunately nobody is going to ask for my opinion but coming in West Liberty was number one in our region, and tonight was a heavyweight fight. There isn’t seven or eight teams in our region that could do that with West Liberty.
“We know and understand the reality is that it is a bit of a long shot from what we are told. I’ve been in the MEC nine years, and only one team has won 22 games and not made the tournament. They were 22-11, and for us to have won 24 games, I think it would be crazy for us to be left out.”
West Liberty, meanwhile, also must wait to see if it will host the Atlantic Region. The Hilltoppers came into the tournament ranked No. 1 in the region and will see if they can fend off Indiana University of Pennsylvania, which was also in contention to host the regional.
“I think we deserve to host it,” West Liberty coach Ben Howlett said. “We are sitting at 29-2. But I also think IUP has a legitimate shot to host it as well. Our region is really loaded this year. Wherever it is played at, we will be ready to go.”
In the second half Sunday night, UC opened up its largest lead of the game at eight (43-35) with 13:43 remaining in the game. However, West Liberty went on a 10-0 run to reclaim the lead.
“We told the guys at halftime that at some point in the second half we were going to make a run,” Howlett said. “There was a group of guys during that stretch that got us over the hump. Once we took the lead, we never looked back.”
The Golden Eagles never could take back the lead but hung right with the Hilltoppers down the stretch. West Liberty clung to a 57-55 lead after a pair of Keith Williams free throws for UC with 3:38 left in the game.
Viktor Kovacevic hit a key 3-pointer for West Liberty with 3:16 remaining to give the Hilltoppers some separation, and UC would not get closer than five points the rest of the game. Down the stretch, the Golden Eagles went almost four minutes without a field goal.
“His 3 was huge,” Howlett said of Kovacevic. “We couldn’t make one. He was the only guy that could hit a shot for us today. That was the best play of the game. Then it was a five- to seven-point advantage for a while. Viktor was awesome tonight.”
In the first half, the UC defense held the highly potent Hilltoppers’ offense to just 29% shooting from the floor and 16.7% from 3-point range in leading 29-28 at halftime.
West Liberty standouts Bryce Butler, the reigning MEC Player of the Year, was held to just seven points in the first half. Pat Robinson, a first-team All-Conference selection, only had two points at the break.
Butler recovered in the second half to earn a double-double, scoring 17 points and grabbing 14 rebounds. Due to foul trouble for the Hilltoppers, Butler often was left inside to try to guard Lamont McManus, UC’s dominant post player.
Kovacevic finished with a team-high 19 points for West Liberty, Will Yoakum added 10 points and Butler finished with eight on his way to being named the tournament MVP.
If UC doesn’t end up making the NCAA regional, it would mark the end of a stellar career for McManus. The senior scored a game-high 20 points for UC and Williams was right behind with 19.
“He was an absolute warrior during the tournament,” Osborne said of McManus. “He was unbelievable. I realize that in any sport that the most valuable player of the tournament coming from the losing team, it doesn’t really happen. But if there was a better player in the tournament than Lamont, I didn’t see it.”
Osborne was emotional in describing how much McManus has meant to the program.
“For me to try and tell you how I feel about him as a player and a person, and the impact he has had on our program, it would be impossible,” Osborne said. “He’s a great, great player, but also what a dude. I love him.”