Glen Abram scored a team-high 23 points leading West Virginia State to an 86-68 Mountain East Conference men’s victory over Wheeling Monday at Walker Convocation Center.
The 6-foot-2 guard was 8 of 21 (38.1%) from the field and 6 of 12 (50%) from beyond the arc. He also had 5 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets (8-5).
Following Abram in scoring was Treohn Watkins with 18 points and Anthony Pittman with 14 points. Pittman posted a double-double as he had 20 rebounds. WVSU’s other double-figure scorers were Savion Marshall-Hamilton and Stephon Sheard, who both scored 10 points.
For Wheeling (3-10), Jordan Reid scored a team-high and game-high 28 points. He also had 11 rebounds, giving him a double-double.
WVSU travels to Elkins on Wednesday for its next game at David & Elkins. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
WVSU’s Abram named Player of Week
West Virginia State’s Glen Abram has been named the Mountain East Conference men’s basketball Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.
Abram, a senior from Chicago, averaged 35.0 points and 4.5 rebounds in a 1-1 week for the Yellow Jackets. After scoring 23 points and recording seven rebounds against Concord, Abram poured in 47 points in a win over West Virginia Wesleyan. He was 14 of 23 from the field, including 12 of 16 on 3-pointers, and registered four assists.
His 47 points were the eighth-most in league history, and his 12 3-pointers were just one shy of the conference record.
Abram is the first MEC men’s player to win multiple Player of the Week honors this season. He was also named Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 25.