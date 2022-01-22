West Virginia State brought its “A” game on the road in a rivalry matchup against the University of Charleston.
The Yellow Jackets shot a sizzling 66% from the field and were 8 of 9 from the free-throw line to come away with an 86-75 victory over the University of Charleston Saturday at Wehrle Innovation Center.
It extended State’s win streak to eight.
“You always worry when you’re playing away from home, you normally don’t shoot quite as good,” WVSU coach Bryn Poore said. “We did something different today. We came over here [to UC] to have shoot-around. Maybe it helped. We definitely shot the ball well. Charleston made a good run. They’re a good team.”
UC (12-3, 8-2 Mountain East Conference), which had won five in a row to move into first place in the MEC, dropped to third place in the conference standings while WVSU (13-5, 8-3 MEC) is in fourth.
The game was back and forth for the first 10 minutes as the teams traded leads five times, but an Ernest Jenkins 3-pointer at 8:54 gave WVSU the 18-14 lead and the Yellow Jackets poured in shots from there. After Jenkins’ 3-pointer, WVSU outscored UC 26-11 and took a 44-29 lead into halftime.
In the first half, the Yellow Jackets hit 19 of their 26 field goals (73.1%) compared to UC’s 4 of 16 (38.7%) shooting performance.
“What do you say at halftime after that? Go play another half?” Poore said.
In the second half, WVSU came out shooting again and a Glen Abram mid-range jumper at 7:27 gave the Yellow Jackets their largest lead of the night at 73-54. From there, WVSU held on to take the 86-75 win.
Abram was 13 of 21 (61.9%) from the floor and 3 of 7 from the line for a game-high 30 points.
“He’s just so hard to guard,” Poore said of Abram. “He’s smooth and quick and can shoot it. What do you take away from him? When he’s hitting shots like he was tonight he’s a pretty hard guard.”
Anthony Pittman had a strong performance to supplement Abram as he was 8 of 12 (66.7%) from the floor and scored 23 points. Jenkins was WVSU’s only other double-figure scorer as he tallied 11 points.
Keith Williams led UC’s offense as he was 9 of 17 (52.9%) for 23 points while Jeremiah Keene was 8 of 12 for 21 points.
Although they were outrebounded 30-23, the Yellow Jackets played strong defense and forced 18 UC turnovers and converted those turnovers into 26 points.
“It’s been crazy for us this year,” Poore said. “Normally our offense is our selling point but we’ve really been defending a lot better this year.”
WVSU’s next game is on Wednesday at home against Fairmont State. That game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. UC turns around to face Davis & Elkins on Monday at home at 7:30 p.m.