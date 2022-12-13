Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Samier Kinsler drained five 3-pointers to finish with 23 points as West Virginia State University men’s basketball cruised to an 85-69 win over Davis & Elkins Tuesday night at the Walker Convocation Center in Institute.

State improves to 9-1 (6-1 Mountain East), while the Senators slip to 7-4 (3-4).

