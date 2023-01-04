Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The University of Charleston men's basketball team used a strong first half to cruise to a 82-57 home victory over West Virginia Wesleyan in the Mountain East Conference Wednesday at the Wehrle Innovation Center.

The Golden Eagles led by 26 (47-21) at halftime and improved to 7-5 overall and 4-2 in league play. Wesleyan falls to 1-10 and 1-6.

