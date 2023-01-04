The University of Charleston men's basketball team used a strong first half to cruise to a 82-57 home victory over West Virginia Wesleyan in the Mountain East Conference Wednesday at the Wehrle Innovation Center.
The Golden Eagles led by 26 (47-21) at halftime and improved to 7-5 overall and 4-2 in league play. Wesleyan falls to 1-10 and 1-6.
Only two UC players were in double figures in C.J. Meredith (15 points) and Keaton Turner (13 points) but all 11 players who got in the game scored.
The Golden Eagles were efficient from the floor, shooting 52% (29 of 56) and US shot 42%(15-36) from long range.
Darius Green recorded a double-double with a game-high 19 points and 10 rebounds for Wesleyan. D'Vante Rivera added 13 points.
Women
West Virginia State 103, Davis and Elkins 72: The Yellow Jackets won their fourth straight in convincing fashion at home, going over 100 points for the second consecutive game.
WVSU had balance with five double-figure scorers led by Anysa Jordan (14), Shelby Harmeyer (13), Hannah Shriver (11), Destiny Fields (11) and former Winfield standout Z.Z. Russell (10).
Twelve different players scored for State (10-2, 5-2 MEC), which attempted 113 shots and 53 3-pointers.
For Davis and Elkins (3-9, 3-4), Taylor Smith scored a game-high 20 points and Ellie Wilkerson added 16 points.
University of Charleston 71, WV Wesleyan 51: The Golden Eagles trailed by four points after the first quarter but outscored the Bobcats the rest of the way to earn the home win.
Trinity Palacio led three double figure scorers with 19 points for UC (11-2, 6-1), Markyia McCormick added 17 points, and Sierra Davis earned a double-double (12 points, 11 rebounds).
Emma Witt scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Wesleyan (1-9, 0-7) and Shelby Genes also tallied 14 points.
UC will return to action on Saturday when the Golden Eagles travel to Davis and Elkins for a 2 p.m. game.