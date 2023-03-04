MEC roundup: Charleston women handle Concord 78-54, advance to MEC championship Staff report Mar 4, 2023 41 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The University of Charleston women’s basketball team is one win away from a Mountain East Conference title.The No. 3-seeded Golden Eagles cruised to a 78-54 semifinal victory over No. 7 Concord on Saturday at WesBanco Arena.UC (23-7, 16-6 MEC) advances to the conference championship on Sunday. The Golden Eagles will play defending national champion No. 1 Glenville State (28-2, 20-2 MEC) at 2 p.m.Dakota Reeves had a big day with 19 points and nine rebounds, both of which were team highs. Markya McCormick scored 18 points and Trinity Palacio had 15 points.UC was 31 of 25 (41.3%) from the field as a team and the Golden Eagles scored 24 points off 19 Concord (14-17, 91-13 MEC) turnovers.Concord was 21 of 56 (37.5%) from the field and 5 of 20 (25%) from long range.Concord was led by Nakalia Gray, who scored 14 points and had five rebounds.UC took an early 4-0 lead and never surrendered it. The Golden Eagles led by 26 late in the third quarter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Ornithology Basketball Armed Forces Games And Toys Trending Now Articles ArticlesUnion leaders urge lawmakers to slow down as PEIA bill nears passage in HouseWVU basketball: Mountaineers close regular season vs. No. 11 K-StatePHOTOS: Three injured in Quarrier Street houseBoys basketball sectional final: Catholic pushes past PocaBoys basketball sectional final: George Washington dominates South Charleston 50-25State wrestling semis: St. Albans, GW, Hurricane populate finalsDear Abby: Woman struggles to connect with late brother's widowHouse approves bill capping insurance copay for insulinWV House passes bill named for slain Charleston officerElk City continues to grow, with a few pains