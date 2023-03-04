Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The University of Charleston women’s basketball team is one win away from a Mountain East Conference title.

The No. 3-seeded Golden Eagles cruised to a 78-54 semifinal victory over No. 7 Concord on Saturday at WesBanco Arena.

