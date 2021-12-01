On the eve of its first NCAA regional since 2008, the West Virginia State University volleyball team added two more accolades to its historic season as seniors Jenna Dufresne and Grace Martin were selected as Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association All-Atlantic Region honorees.
The Yellow Jackets (29-4), the No. 6 seed in the Atlantic Region, will face No. 3 Shepherd (24-4) in the first round at noon Thursday at the Alma Grace McDonough Center Performance Gym in Wheeling. The Rams are making their third consecutive regional appearance.
Dufresne, the spring 2021 and fall 2021 Mountain East Conference Player of the Year, was named Atlantic Region Player of the Year in addition to first-team recognition. Dufresne is the first player in WVSU history to earn Atlantic Region Player of the Year honors.
Dufresne has 450 kills on the season, averaging 4.33 per set, and recorded an impressive .315 hitting efficiency. She also has 257 digs and 52 blocks on the season.
Martin was selected to the regional second team. Martin enters the regional with 155 total rejections.
The WVSU-Shepherd winner advances to the semifinals Friday against the winner of the first-round match between No. 2 seed Gannon and East Stroudsburg.
MEC women’s basketball
West Virginia State 68, Frostburg State 55: Destiny Fields and Charity Shears each scored 11 points to help West Virginia State defeat Frostburg State Wednesday night in Institute.
West Virginia State improves to 6-1 on the season, while Frostburg slips to 2-5.
Zakorrah Russell chipped in 10 points and three assists and Kaila Cunningham added nine points for the Yellow Jackets.
WVSU trailed 29-28 at halftime but opened the third quarter with a 12-2 run to take the lead for good.
Rhiana Hall, Ciara Thomas and Maggie Sharp each scored 12 points to lead the Bobcats.
The Yellow Jackets held Frostburg to just 33% shooting from the floor and forced 23 turnovers.
WVSU travels to Fairmont State Saturday at 2 p.m.
Fairmont State 68, Charleston 61: Alyssa DeAngleo scored 20 points and Madeline Huffman added 14 as Fairmont State picked up a road win over the University of Charleston women’s basketball team Wednesday night in Charleston.
The Falcons connected on 10 3-pointers in the victory, including four in the second quarter.
Charleston falls to 3-4 on the season, while Fairmont moves to 4-2.
Sierra Kotchman added 11 points and four assists for FSU.
Markyia McCormick paced the Golden Eagles with 15 points and Trinity Palacio provided 12 points and nine boards. Dakota Reeves donated seven points and 10 rebounds.
UC travels to Frostburg State Saturday at 2 p.m.