Defending champion Glenville State, the second seed in the league’s South Division, used a 20-9 run in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 118-87 quarterfinal victory over West Liberty Thursday in the Mountain East Conference women’s basketball tournament at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling.
The Pioneers (11-2) move on to Saturday’s semifinals, where they take on Notre Dame.
Re’Shawna Stone led Glenville with 23 points, while Zakiyah Winfield added 20 points and 11 rebounds.
Trailing 49-40 at halftime, West Liberty used a 19-9 run in the third quarter to take a 59-58 edge. Glenville answered with a 19-9 spurt of its own to take a 77-68 lead heading into the final period.
The Pioneers poured it on in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Hilltoppers 41-19 to get the win.
Abby Stoller (18 points), Taychaun Hubbard (13), Deja Atkinson (12), and Jada Mitchell (12) all scored double-figures for Glenville.
Olivia Belknap tossed in a game-high 36 points for West Liberty (8-9), while Audrey Tingle tacked on 15, Grace Faulk scored 12, and Arriana Manzay donated 11.
Notre Dame 80, West Virginia Wesleyan 33: Notre Dame, the top seed in the Mountain East Conference’s North Division, buried six 3-pointers in the first half as it cruised to a quarterfinal win.
The Falcons (14-3) earn a berth in Saturday’s semifinals against Glenville State.
Marina Adachi led Notre Dame with 25 points, while Jada Marone added 10 points and eight rebounds, and Amil Ali-Shakir chipped in 10 points and four boards.
Notre Dame shot 57% from the floor in the first half, including 6 of 11 from 3-point range, to build a 47-15 advantage heading into the break.
Summer Matlack led the Bobcats (6-11) with nine points and Cierra Tolbert tacked on eight.