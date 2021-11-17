Keith Williams made 3 of 4 fouls shots in the final 13 seconds to lift the University of Charleston men's basketball team to a 63-61 win over Elizabeth City State Wednesday in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.
The Golden Eagles pick up their second straight win to improve 2-1 on the season, while the Vikings fall to 1-2.
Eddie Colbert registered a double-double to lead UC, scoring 18 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Williams finished with 12 points and Isaiah Gable and Kobey Lam each chipped eight.
Charleston led by as many as 13 in the second half and held a 55-45 edge with just over two minutes remaining.
The Vikings engineered a 12-5 mini-run over the next two minutes to trim the deficit to 3, but Williams sank three free throws in the waning seconds to preserve the win.
UC held Elizabeth City to just 38% shooting from the floor, including 2 of 14 from the 3-point line.
Jayden Beloti led the Vikings with 18 points and Zaccheus Hobbs had 17.
Charleston opens Mountain East Conference play on Saturday when it hosts Concord at 4 p.m.
MILLERSVILLE 85, WVSU 64: Jaden Faulkner posted 21 points, 12 rebounds and six assists as Millersville handed the West Virginia State University men's basketball team an 85-64 loss Wednesday night in Millersville, Pennsylvania.
State suffered its first loss of the season and slips to 2-1, while Millersville remains unbeaten at 3-0.
Jeremiah Moore paced the Yellow Jackets with 22 points and nine boards, while Anthony Pittman chipped in nine points.
State's Glen Abram, who scored 56 points over WVSU's first two games, shot just 1 of 13 to finish with seven points.
The Yellow Jackets trailed just 33-30 after the first half, but Millersville opened the second period with a 16-2 run to pull away.
The Marauders won the rebounding battle, 53-29, and outscored State 46-26 in the paint.
Also for Millersville, Caden Najdawi added 17 points and eight boards, while James Sullivan fired in 15 points and Justin Nwosu chipped in 13 points and 10 rebounds.
West Virginia State takes on Virginia Union Monday in the Chris Paul HBCU Tipoff at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut. The game will be televised on ESPN+.
MEC women's basketball
CHARLESTON 53, LIVINGSTONE 44: Markyia McCormick tossed in 23 points and grabbed five rebounds as the University of Charleston picked up a road win Wednesday in Salisbury, North Carolina.
Trinity Palacio and Anastasiia Zakharova each added eight points and Sierra Davis donated nine points for the Golden Eagles.
Leading 34-31 after the third quarter, UC reeled off a 19-4 run to open the final period and pull away.
Charleston scored 25 points off 30 Livingstone turnovers.
Andresia Alexander led Livingstone with 14 points and Daijah Turner turned in 13.
WVSU 61-PITT-JOHNSTOWN 55: The West Virginia State University women’s basketball team used a balanced scoring attack and a stout defensive effort to grind out a 61-55 win over Pitt-Johnstown Wednesday night in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.
The Yellow Jackets improve to 3-0 on the season, while the Mountain Cats slip to 1-2.
Reigning MEC Player of the Week Hannah Shriver led State with 10 points, five rebounds and three assists, while Charity Shears, Shelby Harmeyer, and Zakorrah Russell each added eight points.
WVSU held Pitt-Johnstown to just 32% shooting from the floor and forced 28 turnovers, including 19 steals.
Ashley Noring led the Mountain Cats with a game-high 16 points.
MEC FOOTBALL: University of Charleston’s Tyreik McAllister was named the Mountain East Conference Offensive Player of the Year, the league announced Tuesday.
McAllister, a senior running back, led the MEC in rushing this season with 1,090 yards and a league-high 13 touchdowns. The South Carolina native averaged just over 120 yards per contest and his 7.62 yards per carry was good for third-best in the country. McAllister added 32 receptions for 203 yards and his 142.8 all-purpose yards per game ranks 16th in NCAA Division II.
Frostburg State’s Carl Igweh and Notre Dame’s Guam Lee shared Defensive Player of the Year honors, while Fairmont State’s Mike Floria was tabbed as the Offensive Freshman of the Year and teammate Brocton Blair was selected as Defensive Freshman of the Year.
Frostburg coach DeLane Fitzgerald earned Coach of the Year honors.
MEC VOLLEYBALL: West Virginia State’s Jenna Dufresne was named the MEC Player of the Year and Kris Kern took Coach of the Year honors, announced Wednesday.
A senior from Bedford, Indiana, Dufresne ranked among the league’s best in multiple categories while helping the Yellow Jackets to their second-straight South Division title. She ranked eighth in the country in kills per set (4.34) and 12th in points per set (4.68). Dufresne hit .312 on the year, while adding 41 blocks and 223 digs, to help State to a 27-3 record.
Kern led WVSU to a 27-3 record this fall, including a 15-1 mark in conference play.
Wheeling’s Audrey Francis was tabbed as the Libero of the Year and teammate Mady Winters earned Freshman of the Year honors.
Dufresne and teammate Grace Martin were All-MEC first-team selections, while State’s Gabrielle Bullock landed on the second team and Kiersten Eggleton was given honorable mention.
University of Charleston’s Sage Bearnson and Maria Hernandez were both named to the second team.