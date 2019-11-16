West Virginia State was unable to overcome a strong start from Notre Dame and the Yellow Jackets lost 31-14 Saturday in Institute.
With the loss, WVSU missed a chance to own a share of the Mountain East Conference football championship.
Jale McLaughlin scored a pair of touchdown runs in the first quarter to put Notre Dame ahead 14-0, scoring from 50 and 1 yards.
Early in the second quarter, Marvelle Ross extended the Notre Dame lead to 21-0, scoring a 50-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Chris Brimm.
Isaiah Scott put West Virginia State on the scoreboard on a 17-yard touchdown reception from Donovan Riddick, and Notre Dame held a 24-7 lead heading into halftime.
Dant’E Jones brought the Yellow Jackets within 10 after scoring a 1-yard touchdown in the third quarter, but McLaughlin scored his third touchdown of the day in the fourth quarter to put the game away after scoring from 7 yards out.
Notre Dame claims the outright MEC championship, finishing the regular season 10-1 overall and 9-1 in league play.
West Virginia State concludes its best season since 2008 finishing 7-4 overall and 7-3 in the MEC.
Charleston 34, West Liberty 26: A strong first half carried the University of Charleston to a road win.
Mike Strachan put the Golden Eagles on the board in the first quarter on a 46-yard touchdown reception from Brent Grisel, and Joe Street added a 3-yard run to put the Golden Eagles up 14-0 after one quarter.
Tim McCutcheon extended the UC lead to 17-0 after a 19-yard field goal with 13 minutes left in the second quarter.
Quincy Wimbish scored West Liberty’s first touchdown, scoring from 9 yards out with nine minutes left in the second quarter.
Tyreik McCallister closed out the strong first half for UC with a 65-yard touchdown run.
West Liberty answered to open the third quarter, with Christian Rita scoring on a 5-yard pass from quarterback Zach Phillips.
McCallister responded for UC, this time scoring on a 40-yard run.
West Liberty pulled within five after Phillips threw a second touchdown pass to Rita and another to Isaiah Robertson before Tim McCutcheon’s 42-yard field goal gave UC some breathing room.
UC finishes the regular season 8-3 overall, with an MEC record of 7-3, while West Liberty finishes the season 5-6 overall, and 4-6 in the MEC.
Basketball
Charleston 66, Slippery Rock 58: Drew Rackley led the Golden Eagles with 15 points while Lamont McManus scored 14 in the Golden Eagles’ road win.
Devon Robinson recorded a double-double for UC (4-0) with 11 points and 13 rebounds. Jared Armstrong led all scorers with 18 points for Slippery Rock (2-2).