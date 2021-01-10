The University of Charleston men’s basketball team suffered a 72-70 loss to Glenville State Sunday at Waco Center.
The Pioneers (2-0) scored 10 of the game’s final 14 points on their way to victory.
Senior guard Seth O’Neal led the Golden Eagles (0-2) in scoring with a game-high 21 points. Senior forward Isiah Gable was the only other UC player in double-figures as he netted 16 points.
For Glenville State, junior guard Nicholas Edwards led the way in scoring with 19 points. The Pioneers had two other players score in double-figures, as junior guard John Williams scored 16 points and senior guard Hegel Augustin netted 13. Augustin had nine rebounds, one away from his second straight double-double after his 40-point, 13-rebound performance Thursday against West Virginia State.
Turnovers hurt the Golden Eagles as the Pioneers scored 24 points off 17 UC turnovers. Glenville State turned the ball over 10 times and UC scored 12 points off turnovers.
UC shot 58.8% (30 of 51) from the field and 27% (5 of 18) from 3-point range. UC was 0 of 6 from 3-point range in the second half. Glenville State shot 40.6% (26 of 64) from the field and 31.6% (12 of 38) from 3-point range.
The Golden Eagles return to the court Wednesday as they host Alderson Broaddus. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
West Virginia State 89, Concord: The Yellow Jackets used a 20-3 run in the second half to defeat the Mountain Lions at Carter Center.
WVSU (1-1) trailed 50-46 with 15:03 remaining in the game, but made 7 of its next 8 field goals (5 of 6 from 3-point range) to take a 66-53 lead — a lead it would hold for the remainder of the game.
Senior guard Glen Abram led the game in scoring as he accumulated 32 points. Three other Yellow Jackets scored in double-figures. Senior forward Jeremiah Moore scored 20 points, fifth year senior guard Augustus Stone netted 18 and sophomore forward Anthony Pittman scored 13.
For Concord (1-1) senior guard Malik Johnson led the way in scoring with 23 points. David Mulumba and Da’Vion Moore each scored 12 for the Mountain Lions.
The Yellow Jackets will host Notre Dame Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Women
Charleston 91, Glenville State 86: Redshirt junior forward Erykah Russell double-double of 43 points and 16 rebounds led the Golden Eagles over the Pioneers at Waco Center.
Charleston (2-0) went into the half down by three, but went on a 14-0 run over the first 2:39 in the third quarter to take the lead which it held for the remainder of the game.
The Golden Eagles’ (2-0) only other double-figure scorer was junior guard Brooklyn Pannell, who scored 24 points.
For the Pioneers, junior guard Zakiyah Winfield led the way in scoring with 22 points. Russell’s 19 field goals were third-most in game in MEC history.
The Golden Eagles return to the court Wednesday as they host Alderson Broaddus. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Concord 70, West Virginia State 67: After trailing for most of the game, The Mountain Lions used an 11-2 run at the beginning of the fourth quarter to take the lead and eventually defeat the Yellow Jackets at Carter Center.
Sophomore guard Destiny Fields led the Yellow Jackets (0-2) in scoring with 10 points. She was the only WVSU starter to score more than two points, as the Yellow Jackets’ bench was responsible for 51 points.
For Concord (1-1), senior forward Riley Fitzwater led the game in scoring with 26 points. She also had 12 rebounds for a double-double. Concord turned the ball over 33 times and WVSU scored 23 points off those turnovers, but the Mountain Lions still got the victory.
The Yellow Jackets will host Notre Dame Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.