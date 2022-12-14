Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The University of Charleston men's basketball team jumped out to a 23 point lead at halftime in rolling to a 96-62 road win at Bloomsburg in non-conference action.

The Golden Eagles got plenty of balance with six double-figure scorers as they improved to 6-5 overall. 

