The University of Charleston men's basketball team jumped out to a 23 point lead at halftime in rolling to a 96-62 road win at Bloomsburg in non-conference action.The Golden Eagles got plenty of balance with six double-figure scorers as they improved to 6-5 overall. Shunta Wilson led the way for UC with 21 points, followed by Jeremiah Keene (17 points), Eddie Colbert (16), Tyler Eberhart (14), Keith Williams (13), and Keaton Turner (11).The Golden Eagles shot 60% from the floor (39 of 65) and 52% from long range (13 of 25). UC will return to Mountain East Conference play on Jan. 4, when it hosts West Virginia Wesleyan.