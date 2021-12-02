No. 2-seeded University of Charleston advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division II men's soccer tournament, defeating No. 6 Davis & Elkins on penalty kicks in the third round Thursday afternoon at Sodexo Field in Rindge, New Hampshire.
After playing to a scoreless tie through regulation and two overtime periods, the match was decided on penalty kicks. Gabriel Rodriguez, Adrian Camacho and Luis Maestre scored to give UC the 3-0 win in PKs.
The Golden Eagles subbed starting goalkeeper Marc Torrado for backup keeper Ian De Oliveira Matins in penalty kicks and the strategy paid off as Matins did not allow a goal.
"We knew going into it we wanted to change our goalkeeper for penalties because Ian is very good at saving them," UC coach Daniel Smee said, "We have a good group of takers as well. We have a confident group who strike the ball very well so I knew we were probably favorites going into penalties but I didn't expect to win 3-0."
The Golden Eagles (18-1-2) move on to face No. 4 Millersville (15-5-2) in the quarterfinal round at 1 p.m. Saturday at Sodexo Field.
"We certainly put a lot of effort in," Smee said. "We started the game really well. I thought we dominated the first 25 minutes then we were a little shaky. At halftime we talked about getting back to basics.
"Second half I thought we were a much better team and then in overtime we had a really good opportunity we didn't take."
Defense was key as regulation and both overtime periods went scoreless, with the teams combining for 15 shots (UC nine, Davis & Elkins six) before the game went to penalty kicks.
Millersville defeated No. 1 seed and regional host Franklin Pierce 1-1 (5-4 penalty kicks) on Friday.
WVSU volleyball advances in regional
No. 6 West Virginia State defeated No. 3 Shepherd 3-1 (25-22, 25-17, 23-25, 25-23) in the first round of the NCAA Division II tournament Thursday afternoon at Alma Grace McDonough Center in Wheeling.
The win marks the first-ever NCAA tournament win for WVSU (30-4) as it's the school's first NCAA appearance.
The Yellow Jackets were led by a trio of double-digit kill performances. Jenna Dufresne led the team with 16, followed by Gabrielle Bullock who had 13 and J'Lana Stone tallied 10. Natalie Beer led WVSU with six blocks and Grace Martin had five.
WVSU moves on to face No. 2 Gannon on Friday at 5 p.m. in Wheeling.
Men's basketball
Charleston 87, Fairmont State 70: The University of Charleston had five players score in double figures and knocked down 13 3-pointers as it defeated No. 9-ranked Fairmont State Wednesday night at the Wehrle Innovation Center in Charleston.
The Golden Eagles move to 6-1 on the season and remain undefeated in Mountain East Conference play (4-0). The Falcons (5-1, 2-1) suffered their first setback of the season.
Tyler Eberhart led UC, connecting on all seven of his field goal attempts to finish with 17 points. He also had four assists and five rebounds.
Jeremiah Keene added 16 points, five boards and five assists, and Keith Williams chipped in with 16 points and nine boards. Also for UC, Shunta Wilson scored 11 points and Isaiah Gable 10.
Charleston shot 49% from the floor in the first half, including 6 of 13 from the 3-point line, to build a 44-30 lead at the break.
UC stayed hot in the second half, making seven more treys to help seal the win.
Isaiah Sanders scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Falcons and Seth Younkin tallied 13.
Charleston travels to Frostburg State Saturday at 4 p.m.
West Virginia State 103, Frostburg State 89: The West Virginia State University men's basketball team exploded for 56 points in the second half to pull away for a win over Frostburg State Wednesday night in Institute.
WVSU picks up their first win in MEC play to move to 4-3 on the season. Frostburg falls to 2-6 (1-2).
Noah Jordan scored a game-high 23 points and added eight rebounds to lead the Yellow Jackets, while Ernest Jenkins tallied 16 points.
Jeremiah Moore (13 points), Bradlee Lewis (13), Glen Abram (12), and Anthony Pittman (11) also scored in double figures for WVSU.
West Virginia State shot 53% from the floor and canned 13 3-pointers.
Frostburg led 48-47 at halftime, but the Yellow Jackets outscored the Bobcats 28-14 over the first nine minutes of the second half to pull away.
Canaan Bartley and Micheal Tate each scored 21 points to lead Frostburg, while Agyei Edwards netted 18 and Jaylon Johnson added 12.
The Yellow Jackets travel to Fairmont State Saturday at 4 p.m.