WEST LIBERTY — The West Virginia State men's basketball team suffered its first loss of the season after West Liberty downed the Yellow Jackets 91-89 on Saturday.

Bryce Butler was the hero for West Liberty as he was not only the game's leading scorer with 33 points, he also hit the game-winning jump shot with five seconds left to give the Hilltoppers a 91-89 advantage. 

