WEST LIBERTY — The West Virginia State men's basketball team suffered its first loss of the season after West Liberty downed the Yellow Jackets 91-89 on Saturday.
Bryce Butler was the hero for West Liberty as he was not only the game's leading scorer with 33 points, he also hit the game-winning jump shot with five seconds left to give the Hilltoppers a 91-89 advantage.
Malik McKinney scored 19 points and Chaz Hinds tallied 10 points for West Liberty (9-0, 6-0 Mountain East Conference).
WVSU (8-1, 5-1 MEC) was led in scoring by Anthony Pittman who had 20 points. Noah Jordan had a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds.
University of Charleston 72, Wheeling 70: Jeremiah Keene’s layup with three seconds left in the game gave the Golden Eagles a 72-70 road win over Wheeling.
Brent Price tried to give Wheeling (1-8, 0-6 MEC) the win with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer but the shot didn’t fall and UC improved to 5-5 (4-2 MEC).
Tyler Eberhart led UC in scoring as he was 7 of 14 from the field for 20 points and he pulled in 11 rebounds. UC had two other players in double-figures as Eddie Colbert III scored 13 points and CJ Meredith tallied 11 points.
John Korte led Wheeling in scoring with 25 points.
Women
UC 64, Wheeling 50: The Golden Eagles improved to 7-2 (5-1 MEC) with a road win over Wheeling (6-4, 4-2 MEC).
Markyia McCormick and Sierra Davis led the Golden Eagles in scoring with 12 points each.
Lauren Calhoun had a big day for Wheeling as she scored 26 points to lead all scorers. She also tallied nine rebounds.
UC jumped out to a 13-2 lead and looked to be cruising in the first half as the Golden Eagles had a 33-25 lead at halftime but Wheeling came back and took a 40-36 lead with 4:55 left in the third quarter. Wheeling led 45-43 at the end of three quarters.
The Golden Eagles won the fourth quarter, though, outscoring Wheeling 19-7 to secure the win.
West Virginia State 80, West Liberty 76: The Yellow Jackets improved to 7-2 (4-2 MEC) with a road win over West Liberty.
WVSU has won five of its last six games.
Anysa Jordan had a big game for the Yellow Jackets as she recorded a double-double of 20 points and 13 rebounds. Two other Yellow Jackets were in double-figures as Hannah Shriver and ZZ Russell each scored 12 points.
Karly McCutcheon led West Liberty with 21 point, Arriana Manzay tallied 20 points and 17 rebounds for a double-double and Natalija Sekulovska had 12 points.