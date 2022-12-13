Samier Kinsler drained five 3-pointers to finish with 23 points as the West Virginia State University men's basketball team cruised to an 85-69 win over Davis & Elkins Tuesday night at the Walker Convocation Center in Institute.
State improves to 9-1 (6-1 Mountain East Conference), while the Senators slip to 7-4 (3-4).
Anhtony Pittman produced 15 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for the Yellow Jackets, while Noah Jordan contributed 10 points, seven boards and four assists.
WVSU showed a strong defensive effort in the first half, holding the Senators to just 29% shooting, and taking a commanding 48-27 lead into the break.
Vadim Clanet led D&E, posting 26 points and 12 rebounds, while Breland Walton added 11 points and 15 boards.
West Virginia State next plays on Dec. 31 against Clinton College in the YES U.S. Virgin Islands Classic in St. Thomas. Tip-off is slated for 2:20 p.m.
Women
Charleston 80, Bluefield State 60: Dakota Reeves buried 7 of 8 3-pointers en route to 23 points to lead the University of Charleston to a road win Tuesday at Ned Shott Gymnasium in Bluefield.
The Golden Eagles improve to 8-2 (5-1 MEC), while Bluefield falls to 6-5.
Trinity Palacio chipped in 17 points, six rebounds, and five assists for UC and Markyia McCormick tacked on 10 points. Reeves also finished with six boards.
Charleston got out to a fast start, opening up a 28-9 lead after the first quarter. The Golden Eagles shot 57% from the floor, including 12 of 22 (55%) from the 3-point line.