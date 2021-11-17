The West Virginia State University women’s basketball team used a balanced scoring attack and a stout defensive effort to grind out a 61-55 win over Pitt-Johnstown Wednesday night in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.
The Yellow Jackets improve to 3-0 on the season, while the Mountain Cats slip to 1-2.
Reigning MEC Player of the Week Hannah Shriver led State with 10 points, five rebounds and three assists, while Charity Shears, Shelby Harmeyer, and Zakorrah Russell each added eight points.
WVSU held Pitt-Johnstown to just 32% shooting from the floor and forced 28 turnovers, including 19 steals.
Ashley Noring led the Mountain Cats with a game-high 16 points.
MEC FOOTBALL: University of Charleston’s Tyreik McAllister was named the Mountain East Conference Offensive Player of the Year, the league announced Tuesday.
McAllister, a senior running back, led the MEC in rushing this season with 1,090 yards and a league-high 13 touchdowns. The South Carolina native averaged just over 120 yards per contest and his 7.62 yards per carry was good for third-best in the country. McAllister added 32 receptions for 203 yards and his 142.8 all-purpose yards per game ranks 16th in NCAA Division II.
Frostburg State’s Carl Igweh and Notre Dame’s Guam Lee shared Defensive Player of the Year honors, while Fairmont State’s Mike Floria was tabbed as the Offensive Freshman of the Year and teammate Brocton Blair was selected as Defensive Freshman of the Year.
Frostburg coach DeLane Fitzgerald earned Coach of the Year honors.
MEC VOLLEYBALL: West Virginia State’s Jenna Dufresne was named the MEC Player of the Year and Kris Kern took Coach of the Year honors, announced Wednesday.
A senior from Bedford, Indiana, Dufresne ranked among the league’s best in multiple categories while helping the Yellow Jackets to their second-straight South Division title. She ranked eighth in the country in kills per set (4.34) and 12th in points per set (4.68). Dufresne hit .312 on the year, while adding 41 blocks and 223 digs, to help State to a 27-3 record.
Kern led WVSU to a 27-3 record this fall, including a 15-1 mark in conference play.
Wheeling’s Audrey Francis was tabbed as the Libero of the Year and teammate Mady Winters earned Freshman of the Year honors.
Dufresne and teammate Grace Martin were All-MEC first-team selections, while State’s Gabrielle Bullock landed on the second team and Kiersten Eggleton was given honorable mention.
University of Charleston’s Sage Bearnson and Maria Hernandez were both named to the second team.