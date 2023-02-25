Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia State University's men had the last laugh in the regular season as they avenged a Jan. 21 loss to the University of Charleston with a 92-81 victory Saturday at Wehrle Innovation Center. 

WVSU ends the regular season with a 20-8 record (14-8 Mountain East Conference) and is in fourth place in the conference standings. 

