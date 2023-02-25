MEC roundup: WVSU men handle UC 92-81 in regular season finale Staff report Feb 25, 2023 37 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save West Virginia State University's men had the last laugh in the regular season as they avenged a Jan. 21 loss to the University of Charleston with a 92-81 victory Saturday at Wehrle Innovation Center. WVSU ends the regular season with a 20-8 record (14-8 Mountain East Conference) and is in fourth place in the conference standings. UC ends with a record of 19-9 (16-6 MEC), which is good for third in the conference. WVSU had five players in double figures, led by Dwaine Jones, who scored 19 points. Ibn Loyal and Samier Kinsler each scored 12 and Taevon Horton and Antonio Carter each netted 15. UC was led by Keith Williams, who scored 18 points. Eddie Colbert had 16 points and seven rebounds.The MEC Tournament is set to begin Wednesday at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling. WVSU is the No. 4 seed and will play No. 5 Notre Dame on Friday at 8:30 p.m. in a quarterfinal matchup.UC is the No. 3 seed and will play No. 6 Davis & Elkins at 2:30 p.m. Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports University Games And Toys Mathematics Featured Local Savings Trending Now Articles ArticlesWV House religious freedom bill hearing gets heatedYWCA honors 2023 Women of Achievement during ceremonyWVa trooper faces domestic battery, strangulation chargesWVU baseball: Mountaineers steal extra-inning win at ArizonaWVU basketball: Mountaineers start road swing at No. 3 KansasWV Senate OKs bills to alter elections processWV House judiciary panel approves revised 'deliberate intent' legislation billed as compromise'He made everybody feel good about themselves': Veteran baseball coach Wilson dead at 84Gazette-Mail editorial: Kudos to House, for passing inspection billWV House passes PFAS protection bill