The West Virginia State men’s basketball team led virtually wire to wire against Frostburg State, taking a win 103-80 Wednesday night in Institute.
All five of State’s starters scored in double-figures, led by Glen Abram’s 24 points, while Michal Seals had 19 points and seven assists and Anthony Pittman had 13 points, 17 rebounds and four blocks. Daniel Alexander paced Frostburg (2-5, 1-2 Mountain East Conference) with 22 points in the loss.
The Bobcats were unable to gain any traction against WVSU (5-1, 2-1), with the Yellow Jackets holding the visitors to just 31 percent shooting. After gaining the lead for good within the first two minutes, they stretched it out to 18 points before settling down to a 49-35 halftime lead.
The closest Frostburg got in the second half was to cut the deficit to eight points before State put the hammer down, closing the game on an 18-3 run.
The Yellow Jackets’ home stand continues Saturday afternoon with a 4 p.m. game scheduled against Fairmont State.
•••
Fairmont State 78, Charleston 72: Clutch shooting late doomed the University of Charleston as homestanding Fairmont State defeated the Golden Eagles Wednesday night.
Drew Rackley had 20 points while Lamont McManus had 18 and Devon Robinson had a double-double of 14 points and 16 rebounds for UC, but the Falcons (5-1, 2-1 MEC) converted on 5 of 9 3-pointers and 7 of 10 free throws in the second half to pull away. Dale Bonner led FSU with 19 points and nine assists.
The teams played close for much of the first half, but UC (5-2, 1-2) pulled ahead and stayed ahead with an 8-0 run and led 39-36 at the half. The Golden Eagles stretched the lead out to 13 points, but FSU mounted a comeback, and a 12-0 run gave the Falcons the lead back for good with 4:43 to go.
Charleston next faces Frostburg State at home on Saturday, with tipoff scheduled for 4 p.m.
MEC women
Charleston 82, Fairmont State 68: A hot-shooting Charleston women’s basketball team picked up a win at Fairmont State Wednesday.
Brooklyn Pannell led the Golden Eagles (5-2, 2-1 Mountain East Conference) with 23 points. Erykah Russell added 19 points and Anna Hayton recorded 15 points and eight rebounds. UC outshot the Falcons (4-4, 2-1) 62 percent to just 37 percent. Sierra Kotchman led Fairmont State with 19 points.
•••
West Virginia State 94, Frostburg State 87: Chloe Cheresne had 24 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Yellow Jackets (2-4, 1-2 MEC) to their first conference win of the season over Frostburg State by a final of 94-87.
Destiny Fields and Sierra Womack each added 12 points while Charity Shears had 11 for WVSU. Morgan Dombroski had 24 points and Amanda Emory had 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Bobcats (1-7, 1-2)
•••
WVSU VOLLEYBALL: Gabrielle Thompson was named to the Division II All-Atlantic Region Second Team on Wednesday.
Thompson was second nationally in total blocks, and first in the Mountain East, with 162 and fifth nationally in blocks per set with 1.37. She was also second in the conference in hitting percentage with a .382 average, and her 227 kills was third among Yellow Jacket players.