The West Virginia State University football team led by four after the first quarter and rolled from there, earning a 38-3 Mountain East Conference road victory over West Virginia Wesleyan Saturday afternoon in Buckhannon.
The Yellow Jackets led 7-3 after one quarter but went on to outscore the Bobcats 31-0 over the final three quarters to improve to 3-3 overall and 3-2 in the MEC.
State rolled up 419 yards of total offense (222 passing and 197 rushing). WVSU quarterback Donovan Riddick threw three touchdown passes with no interceptions, completing 12 of 20 passes for 188 yards.
Malik Newton rushed for 131 yards on 16 carries for the Yellow Jackets and wide receiver Tyrone Lyte caught two touchdown passes, earning 96 yards on four receptions.
Riddick got State on the scoreboard first, throwing a 28-yard touchdown pass to Keedrick Cunningham for a 7-0 lead with 10:44 left in the first quarter.
Drew Feingold kicked a 22-yard field goal for Wesleyan (0-5, 0-4) late in the opening quarter to cut the Yellow Jacket lead to 7-3, but it was all WVSU after that.
State scored 10 points in the second quarter to take a 17-3 lead into halftime. Dant’e Jones rushed for a 2-yard touchdown for the Yellow Jackets and Martin Ahlstroem kicked a 37-yard field goal.
WVSU busted the game open with two touchdown passes from Riddick in the third quarter to take a 31-3 lead. The junior threw a 43-yard TD pass to Lyte and a 27-yarder to Barry Hill.
The Yellow Jackets completed the scoring with a touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard pass from backup quarterback Drew Chance to Lyte.
The State defense held Wesleyan without a point in the final three quarters and allowed just 268 yards of total offense, intercepting Bobcat quarterback Briar Wilfong twice.
University of Charleston 20, Glenville 9: The Golden Eagles were tested but got some breathing room in the fourth quarter to earn the road victory in Glenville.
UC only led 14-9 in the fourth quarter but Golden Eagles quarterback Guy Myers connected with Barry Elliott for a 73-yard touchdown pass with 14:49 remaining to create separation.
The Golden Eagles (3-1, 3-1) are in a three-way tie for first place in the MEC, along with Notre Dame and Frostburg State. All three teams have a 1-1 record against the other.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Golden Eagles got on the scoreboard on a Tyreik McCallister 1-yard touchdown run to give UC a 7-0 lead with 12:12 left in the second quarter.
Josh Jones hit two field goals for the Pioneers (1-3, 1-3) in the second quarter, one from 36 yards and the other from 23. The Golden Eagles only led 7-6 at halftime.
Myers threw his second touchdown of the game in the third quarter for the Golden Eagles, a 21-yarder to Colby Cooper, to give UC a 14-6 lead with 9:20 remaining.
Jones added his third field goal of the day for Glenville State, a 26-yarder, to cut the Golden Eagles’ lead to just five points. That was as close as the Pioneers would come, though.
UC had 376 yards of total offense, showing good balance. Myers was 16 of 24 passing for 234 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Cooper caught four passes for 85 yards.
The Golden Eagles added 142 yards on the ground. McCallister rushed for 87 yards on 16 carries and Myers contributed 54 yards on 12 attempts.
Glenville State ran 91 plays on offense, opposed to just 55 for UC. The Pioneers rolled up 233 yards on the ground on 52 carries. AJ Menjor had 135 yards on 21 carries.