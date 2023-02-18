INSTITUTE — The West Virginia State women’s basketball team scored 100 or more points for the fourth game in a row as the Yellow Jackets downed Notre Dame 115-67 on Saturday at Walker Convocation Center.
Six WVSU (21-4, 16-4 Mountain East Conference) sit in second in the MEC standings with one week remaining in the regular season.
Six Yellow Jackets were in double figures but Anysa Jordan had the big game with a double-double of 29 points (game-high) and 12 rebounds. Shelby Harmeyer scored 23 points, Alana Kramer tallied 13 points, Imani Reid had 11 points and ZZ Russell accounted for 10 points.
Notre Dame (6-20, 5-15 MEC) was led by Marina Adachi who had 17 points.
WVU scored 29 points of 24 NDC turnovers.
The Yellow Jackets were 51.7% as a team from the field.
Men
West Virginia State 86, Notre Dame 78: Samier Kinsler dropped a game-high 22 points, shooting 4 of 9 from long range to help the Yellow Jackets beat Notre Dame at home.
Ibn Loyal had a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds as WVSU (17-8, 11-8 MEC) shot 55.4% from the field as a team.
Notre Dame (16-9, 12-7 MEC) was led by Obianna Ugwuakazi who had a double-double of 17 points and 16 rebounds.
Malik Whitaker (18 points) and Taevon Horton (11) were WVSU’s other double-figure scorers.