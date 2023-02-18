Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

INSTITUTE — The West Virginia State women’s basketball team scored 100 or more points for the fourth game in a row as the Yellow Jackets downed Notre Dame 115-67 on Saturday at Walker Convocation Center.

Six WVSU (21-4, 16-4 Mountain East Conference) sit in second in the MEC standings with one week remaining in the regular season.

Tags