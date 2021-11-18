The West Virginia State University volleyball team survived a tough test from Notre Dame College, defeating the Falcons 3-1 in the quarterfinals of the Mountain East Conference tournament Thursday in Institute.
WVSU, the No. 1 seed in the South Division and host of the MEC tourney, lost the first set 25-18 and faced one set point in both the second and third sets.
The Yellow Jackets, though, rallied to win both sets, 27-25, 26-24, and closed out the match with a much more comfortable 25-14 win in the fourth.
State (28-3) advances to the semifinal on Friday at 5:30 p.m. at WVSU. The Yellow Jackets will play the winner of the match between Fairmont State and the University of Charleston, who played late on Thursday.
Rivals West Liberty and Wheeling are set to face off in the other semifinal at 7:30 p.m. The Cardinals have won the MEC tourney title every year since the league formed in 2013.
MEC men’s basketball
Charleston 63, Elizabeth City State 61: Keith Williams made 3 of 4 fouls shots in the final 13 seconds to lift the University of Charleston to a win over Elizabeth City State Wednesday in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.
The Golden Eagles pick up their second straight win to improve 2-1 on the season, while the Vikings fall to 1-2.
Eddie Colbert registered a double-double to lead UC, scoring 18 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Williams finished with 12 points and Isaiah Gable and Kobey Lam each chipped eight.
Charleston led by as many as 13 in the second half and held a 55-45 edge with just over two minutes remaining.
The Vikings engineered a 12-5 mini run over the next two minutes to trim the deficit to 3, but Williams sank three free throws in the waning seconds to preserve the win.
UC held Elizabeth City to just 38% shooting from the floor, including 2 of 14 from the 3-point line.
Jayden Beloti led the Vikings with 18 points and Zaccheus Hobbs had 17.
Charleston opens Mountain East Conference play on Saturday when it hosts Concord at 4 p.m.
MILLERSVILLE 85, WVSU 64: Jaden Faulkner posted 21 points, 12 rebounds and six assists as Millersville handed West Virginia State a loss Wednesday night in Millersville, Pennsylvania.
State suffered its first loss of the season and slips to 2-1, while Millersville remains unbeaten at 3-0.
Jeremiah Moore paced the Yellow Jackets with 22 points and nine boards, while Anthony Pittman chipped in nine points.
State’s Glen Abram, who scored 56 points over WVSU’s first two games, shot just 1 of 13 to finish with seven points.
The Yellow Jackets trailed just 33-30 after the first half, but Millersville opened the second period with a 16-2 run to pull away.
The Marauders won the rebounding battle 53-29 and outscored State 46-26 in the paint.
Also for Millersville, Caden Najdawi added 17 points and eight boards, while James Sullivan fired in 15 points and Justin Nwosu chipped in 13 points and 10 rebounds.
West Virginia State takes on Virginia Union Monday in the Chris Paul HBCU Tipoff at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut. The game will be televised on ESPN+.
MEC women’s basketball
CHARLESTON 53, LIVINGSTONE 44: Markyia McCormick tossed in 23 points and grabbed five rebounds as the University of Charleston picked up a road win Wednesday in Salisbury, North Carolina.
Trinity Palacio and Anastasiia Zakharova each added eight points and Sierra Davis donated nine points for the Golden Eagles.
Leading 34-31 after the third quarter, UC reeled off a 19-4 run to open the final period and pull away.
Charleston scored 25 points off 30 Livingstone turnovers.
Andresia Alexander led Livingstone with 14 points and Daijah Turner turned in 13.