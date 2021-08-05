The University of Charleston’s men’s soccer team is ranked No. 1 in Division II in the United Soccer Coaches national preseason poll.
The ranking is no surprise, as the Golden Eagles followed their 2019 Division II national title with a 10-0 record last spring en route to a Mountain East Conference championship.
UC coach Daniel Smee is happy with the ranking but said it doesn’t mean much until the team backs it up on the field.
“To be honest, [the ranking] is something we expected,” Smee said. “We try not to take much stock into it because every team has a whole new team — has a whole new squad of players. It’s obviously very nice and it’s great that we’re seen as the potential number 1 team but it really doesn’t mean anything until we get out there and play the first game and see where we are.”
Though he doesn’t like to hang his hat on preseason polls, Smee said his roster is in a good place as he has eight returning starters return from last year’s MEC title squad. Of those eight, four of them — Marc Torrado, Emil Rasmussen, Edu Iranzo and Gabriel Rodriguez — earned earned All-MEC First-Team honors in the spring.
“We’re really happy with our squad,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of better players and older players returning. We did lose a couple but we’ve got a majority of them coming back, so we’re expecting to do well again. Just how well, you never know until you get the ball rolling.”
For the Golden Eagles, the ball starts rolling on Sept. 2 as they travel to North Carolina to take on Mars Hill for their first game of the 2021 fall season. The non-conference game will be UC’s only such game as every other regular season is played against MEC competition.
Not surprisingly, Smee has high expectations going into this season and his goal is another national title.
“I’ve learned since I came here in 2017 as the assistant that the expectation and the aim every year is to challenge for the national championship,” Smee said. “That is our aim and it always has been here and it always will be as long as I’m here.”
Smee said he also expects some strong competition from his MEC counterparts, which could make for an exciting conference title battle.
“I’m expecting Notre Dame — who were our closest challengers in the spring alongside [Davis & Elkins] — I’m expecting both of those teams to be better than they were last season and they’ve both signed some very good recruits.”
As he has continued to garner national attention with his coaching performance, Smee is fitting right in with other Mountain State soccer coaches as West Virginia continues to prove itself as a soccer powerhouse.
“My wife is a director of coaching in the local soccer club and we always talk about how much soccer has grown since we first came here. It’s certainly good for us to have success in Division II and it was very nice to see Marshall do what they did in the spring. I’m sure [WVU] is going to have a very good season up there. The state itself on the soccer side is doing very well.”