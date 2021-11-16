The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

The University of Charleston men’s soccer team, shooting for its third Division II national championship in four years, received the No. 2 seed in the Super Region 1 tournament bracket, released Tuesday by the NCAA.

That gives the Golden Eagles (17-1-1) a first-round bye in the 10-team regional, which starts Thursday. UC will host a quarterfinal game at 3 p.m. Sunday against the winner of Friday’s first-round game between No. 7 seed American International (14-4-1) and No. 10 Molloy (10-6-4).

The Golden Eagles earned an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament with a 4-1 win over Davis & Elkins in the Mountain East Conference tournament championship game Sunday in Elkins. UC scored four times in the first half to propel the Golden Eagles past the Senators.

Davis & Elkins (16-1-2) received an at-large bid to the Super 1 regional, earning a first-round bye as the No. 6 seed. D&E will face No. 3 seed Wilmington (16-3-1) in the second round at noon Saturday.

Against D&E in the MEC final, Adam Robinson put the Golden Eagles on top to stay with a goal in the seventh minute. Gabriel Rodriguez scored on a feed from Eduardo Iranzo in the 25th minute for a 2-0 advantage, and the Golden Eagles scored twice within a minute to stretch the lead to 4-0 on goals from Alexis Ledoux and Adrian Camacho.

The Senators scored in the game’s waning seconds as Alex Estrada-Avila converted a penalty kick to make it a 4-1 final.

UC landed three players on the MEC All-Tournament Team: Rodriguez, Alexis Ledoux and Luis Maestre.

UC women get at-large bid

The University of Charleston’s women’s soccer team received an at-large bid and will be the No. 4 seed in the Division II Atlantic Region tournament.

The Golden Eagles (15-5) received the No. 4 seed and will host No. 5 West Chester (11-4-2) at 1 p.m. Friday.

UC lost to Frostburg State 2-1 in the MEC semifinals.

