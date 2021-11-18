The University of Charleston's men's and women's soccer teams earned bids to the NCAA Division II soccer regional tournaments which are set to start on Thursday.
The UC men will host their game while the women travel to Kutztown, Pennsylvania to face their opponent.
UC men
UC (17-1-1) received the No. 2 seed in the Super Region 1 tournament bracket and is vying for its third national championship in four years. The Golden Eagles are defending national champions as they won the title in 2019 and there was no Division II national champion in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We feel good," UC men's coach Daniel Smee said. "We've got a very good record, we won the conference tournament championship on Sunday with a really good performance."
UC defeated Davis & Elkins to win the Mountain East Conference title and gets a first-round bye in the 10-team regional. UC will host a quarterfinal game at 3 p.m. Sunday against the winner of Friday's first-round game between No. 7 American International (14-4-1) and No. 10 Molloy (10-6-4).
"Molloy haven't won as many games as American have this season, but Molloy won their conference on a penalty shootout," Smee said. "They were the only team from their conference [East Coast Conference] to make it into the regional. American are in the same conference as [No. 1 seed] Franklin Pierce [and] played them twice this year.
"American has had a couple practice runs at a team very similar to us and played them close. Two teams that I'm sure will be confident coming down here to play us."
The Golden Eagles have multiple offensive threats and have outscored opponents 68-12 this season. Gabriel Rodriguez leads the team with 11 goals and Alejandro Larrayoz has 10. Rodruiguez also has three assists and a team-high 25 points. Eduardo Iranzo, Ploutarchos Alonefti and Luis Maestre are tied for the team lead with six assists.
If UC wins, the location of its next game depends on the result of Franklin Pierce's game against No. 9 Post. If Franklin Pierce wins, UC will travel there. If UC wins and Franklin Pierce loses, UC will host the next round.
UC women
UC's women team hasn't seen as much recent success as the men, but the Golden Eagles are making their first Atlantic Regional appearance since 2016 when they lost to Kutztown in the semifinal.
UC (15-5) lost to Frostburg 2-1 in the MEC tournament semifinal but still earned a No. 4 seed in the Atlantic Region of the bracket and will take on No. 5 West Chester (11-4-2) on Friday at 1 p.m. at Keystone Field in Kutztown, Pennsylvania.
"We had a great season," UC women's coach Todd Duiguid said. "The team is healthy and very excited to make the NCAA tournament. It's the first time since 2016 that we're back in the dance."
West Chester earned the No. 5 seed after losing to Bloomsburg in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference title game.
"West Chester is big, they're fast, they're physical," Duiguid said. "They play very direct. We expect it to be a physical affair and we feel like we have the personnel to match up with their physicality. Hopefully it'll be our day to punch a few in."
UC has outscored opponents 41-14 this season, allowing .70 goals per game. The Golden Eagles are led by Keira Hill offensively as she has nine goals and seven assists with a team-high 25 points. Laura Vierhout has sight goals and three assists for 19 points.
Goalkeeper Kaylee Hensley has been impressive as she's allowed 13 goals in 20 games to a tune of 11 shutouts in 15 wins.
This UC team hasn't experienced NCAA tournament play and Duiguid said it's been a fun ride for him and his team.
"We had a watch party for the selection show and didn't know how it was gonna shake out," Duiguid said. "We got together as a team and waited for the University of Charleston to be called and heard the two words 'Wings Up' and [the team] started cheering and I'm really looking forward to having the opportunity to see how far we can go."