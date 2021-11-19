The No. 4-seeded University of Charleston women's soccer team was eliminated from the NCAA Division II tournament after falling to No. 5 West Chester 2-0 in the first round of the Atlantic Regional Friday at Keystone Field in Kutztown, Pennsylvania.
Julia Raybold and Erin Greiner were the goal scorers for the Rams. Greiner's goal was her first of the season. The Rams (12-4-2) outshot the Golden Eagles 10-4.
"West Chester is well organized," UC coach Todd Diuguid said. "They are what we thought they would be. They are physical, fast, competitive. They were a good side, obviously.
Both teams defended well in the first half and played to a scoreless tie going into halftime. Midway through the second half, the Rams struck for game's two goals within a span of five minutes.
In the 64th minute, Jenna Peters sent a corner kick to Raybold, whose header got past goalkeeper Kaylee Hensley. Three minutes later, in the 67th minute, Greiner scored the Rams' second goal, assisted by Rebecca Margolis and Deanna Lebotesis.
"The first half we played well," Diuguid said. "It was a pretty even match. I thought we were strong all across the field. Defensively we were sound. But the second half came and they punched one in. It was a fortunate bounce -- a good finish by them. And then they got another one in that critical moment less than five minutes after. Then we were just chasing."
The Golden Eagles finish the season at 15-6 after making their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2016.
"We had a great season," Diuguid said. "In the end we came up short but 15 wins is a great season and I'm really proud of the team not only because of the number of wins they had but collectively just a great group of young women."
West Chester moves on to face No, 1 Kutztown in the next round of the tournament on Sunday.
UC men's soccer
Charleston's men earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Super Region 1 and got a first-round bye. The Golden Eagles will play on Friday against No. 7 American International, which advanced by defeating No. 10 Molloy 4-0 on Friday. That second-round game is set for Sunday at 2 p.m. at Welch Athletic Complex.