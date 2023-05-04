Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

University of Charleston junior utility player Hannah Rose was named Mountain East Conference Player of the Year for the second year in a row, the conference announced Thursday. 

During the regular season, Rose led the MEC in batting average (.519), slugging (.926), hits (70) and runs (60).

Rick Farlow covers sports.