University of Charleston junior utility player Hannah Rose was named Mountain East Conference Player of the Year for the second year in a row, the conference announced Thursday.
During the regular season, Rose led the MEC in batting average (.519), slugging (.926), hits (70) and runs (60).
Rose has an OPS of 1.519 with 12 home runs, 13 doubles, three triples, 30 RBIs, 18 walks and 14 strikeouts. Rose has started all 42 of UC's games.
"We think she's one of the best players in the country and it's a well-deserved award," UC coach Michelle Frew said. "She just does it every day. Day in and day out, she's consistent. She's a team leader. She's quiet, but she leads by example. She's a very humble kid."
Rose is a Wahama High School graduate and was a member of the 2018 Class A all-state softball team.
Frew, who came to Charleston from Rollins College in Florida, is in her second season as UC's coach, so she did not recruit Rose, but she appreciates having a West Virginia native as one of the top players in the conference.
"It's great," Frew said. "I can't take credit for her. She was here when I got here. I think we definitely found the good in her for sure. When she first got here she wasn't even starting. I know there's talent in West Virginia. I'm kind of new to the area when it comes to the talent, but I would put her up against any of my Florida kids that I had."
UC (34-8, 27-5 MEC) is in first place in the MEC South and is ranked No. 5 in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region.
UC is the No. 1 seed in the MEC tournament and will take on No. 4 West Liberty on Friday at noon in Troutville, Virginia.
STOFFEL NAMED PITCHER OF YEAR
West Virginia Wesleyan hurler Kendall Stoffel, a St. Albans graduate, earned MEC Pitcher of the Year honors in her sophomore season.
Stoffel recorded a conference-low 1.07 ERA during the regular season. She also ranks first in opponent batting average (.171). She struck out 108 batters and recorded an 18-2 record in 23 appearances this season.