It’s shaping up to be a good spring on the diamond of the University of Charleston.
The Golden Eagles’ baseball and softball teams have both been tabbed as the No. 1 teams in the Mountain East Conference South Division in their respective preseason polls, announced Thursday by the MEC.
The UC baseball team received eight of the 12 first-place votes from the MEC’s coaches to top the South Division poll, earning 63 poll points. The Golden Eagles are the two-time defending MEC tournament champions, winning the 2018 and 2019 titles. UC had a 9-5 record when 2020 season was shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic.
UC also enters the 2021 season with some national accolades. The Golden Eagles were ranked No. 6 in the Atlantic Region by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.
Concord was second in the MEC South poll with 53 points and two first-place votes, followed by Glenville State with 46 points and two first-place votes. Rounding out the MEC South poll were West Virginia State at No. 4 (40 points), West Virginia Wesleyan at No. 5 (24) and Davis & Elkins at No. 6 (21).
Notre Dame sits atop MEC North poll with 58 points and had five first-place votes. Fairmont State was just behind with 56 (three first-place votes), followed by Wheeling with 39 points (two first-place votes) and Frostburg State with 38 points (two first-place votes). West Liberty (33) and Alderson Broaddus (22) rounded out the division.
Charleston is scheduled to open the 2021 season on March 2 at home against Salem University. West Virginia State, which finished 5-10 in the truncated 2020 season, is scheduled to begin its season on March 3 against Bluefield State.
UC and WVSU are not scheduled to square off until the end of the regular season, with two doubleheaders on the final weekend: Friday, May 7 at UC’s Triana Field, and Sunday, May 9 at State’s Calvin L. Bailey Field.
The MEC tournament is scheduled for May 13-19 at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley.
n UC’s softball team picked up five first-place votes and 58 poll points from the league’s coaches in the South Division preseason poll. The Golden Eagles were 14-2 and held a Top 25 national ranking when the 2020 season was halted.
Three other MEC South teams received first-place votes in the preseason poll, led by West Virginia State, which was ranked No. 2 and received three first-place votes and 51 poll points. The Yellow Jackets were 9-13 when the 2020 season was shut down.
Third-ranked Concord (51 poll points) and No. 4 West Virginia Wesleyan (47) each received two first-place nods from the MEC coaches. Glenville State (No. 5, 26 poll points) and Davis & Elkins (20) rounded out the North Division poll.
West Liberty was the coaches’ pick for No. 1 in the MEC North, earning 10 of the 12 first-place votes from the coaches and 65 poll points. Fairmont State was the only other school with first-place votes (two, and 53 poll points).
The rest of the MEC North poll lists Notre Dame at No. 3 (49 poll points), Frostburg State at No. 4 (31), Alderson Broaddus at No. 5 (25) and Wheeling at No. 6 (23).
UC is scheduled to open its season in the Glenville Round Robin, with games against Hillsdale and Shepherd on Feb. 27 and against Tiffin and Findlay on Feb. 28.
West Virginia State is set for an early jump on the 2021 season with a doubleheader Saturday against Tusculum in Greeneville, Tennessee.
UC and State are scheduled for two regular-season doubleheaders, set for April 7 in Institute and April 21 in Charleston.
The MEC softball tournament is scheduled for May 7-9 in Salem, Virginia.