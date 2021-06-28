The University of Charleston accumulated an all-sports rating of 0.88110 to finish first in the 2020-21 Mountain East Conference Commissioner's Cup standings, the conference league offices announced on Monday afternoon.
It is the fourth year in a row that UC has won the Commissioner's Cup.
West Virginia State University finished fourth with a rating of 0.60000. The fourth-place ranking is the highest ever finish for WVSU since joining the MEC as a founding member in 2013.
The all-sports rating is determined by a formula that awards points to a school for its regular-season finish equal to the number of teams per sport sponsored by the MEC, and then divided by the number of sports offered by the institution. The final rating is a percentage of points acquired against the number of points available (average percentile finish in the standings of each sport sponsored by an institution).
Charleston won conference championships in men's and women's cross country, men's soccer, men's and women's tennis, men's track and field, women's basketball and women's golf.