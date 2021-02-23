West Virginia State has set its attendance policies for home athletic events in spring sports, including football, baseball, softball, women’s soccer and men’s and women’s tennis.
Spectators will be limited to 275 at Lakin Field for Yellow Jackets’ football games, starting with the season opener at home March 13 against West Virginia Wesleyan. No kickoff time has been set for that contest.
Student-athletes will be permitted to have two guests each for all of State’s spring sports events, and 50 WVSU students will be permitted to attend football games if they obtain tickets at the school’s athletic office by noon Thursday.
No fans or parents from visiting teams will be allowed to attend WVSU home games this spring due to COVID-19. State’s athletic department will continue to stream as many home events as possible on WVSU Live.
For baseball and softball games, at present, only student-athlete guests will be permitted to attend. Up to 100 spectators will be allowed for women’s soccer matches on a first-come, first-served basis. Spectators will be limited to 25 for home tennis matches.
Other policies regarding spring sports events announced on Tuesday included:
n Parking lots will be open an hour before game time, and no tailgating permitted. Gates will open 30 minutes prior to game time and pass lists will be used at each venue.
n Spectators are required to following all COVID-19 safety protocols, including wearing a mask and social distancing. Anyone not following protocol will be asked to leave.
n No concessions will be served and no food will be allowed at the site. Non-alcoholic beverages will be permitted.
n Fans will be required to leave the facility immediately following the event’s conclusion.