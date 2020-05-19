West Virginia State senior women’s tennis player Kierstin Hensley can add another award to her collection, being named Tuesday as the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Atlantic Region Senior Player of the Year.
Hensley and seven other regional winners will compete for the national award, to be announced at 11 a.m. May 26 on the ITA’s Facebook, Twitter and YouTube accounts. Hensley was named the first ITA All-America tennis player in WVSU program history earlier this spring. She also was named Atlantic Region Player to Watch as a junior and Atlantic Region Rookie of the Year as a freshman.
UC wins third consecutive MEC Commissioner’s Cup
The University of Charleston was named Mountain East Conference Commissioner’s Cup winner for the third straight year on Monday. The 2019-20 sports calendar was abbreviated with the cancellation of spring sports due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The MEC crowned champions in 15 sports before that cancellation, and the Golden Eagles won four of them — women’s golf, men’s cross country, men’s soccer and men’s indoor track and field. They also recorded second-place finishes in football, men’s basketball and men’s golf.
Notre Dame College finished second in the contest standings, while West Virginia State finished 11th.
MEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year finalists named
The MEC named its finalists from each school for its men’s and women’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year awards.
From the University of Charleston, football player Brant Grisel was the men’s nominee and volleyball player Kelsey Matusic was the women’s nominee.
From West Virginia State, football player Jake Harms was the men’s nominee and Hensley was the women’s nominee.