The West Virginia State women’s basketball team used a big third quarter to defeat Davis & Elkins 79-70 in the first round of the Mountain East Conference Tournament Wednesday afternoon at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling.
WVSU, the No. 7 seed, advances to play rival and No. 2 seed University of Charleston in the quarterfinals at noon Thursday.
The Yellow Jackets (18-10) got off to a slow start, trailing No. 10 seed Davis & Elkins by as many as 10 in the first half before cutting it down to three at halftime.
In the third quarter, State turned things around, outscoring the Senators 28-13 to seize control, taking an 11-point lead into the fourth quarter.
Shelby Harmeyer scored 20 points to lead WVSU and she was joined in double figures by three other Yellow Jacket players.
Charity Shears added 12 points for State and Caroline Scott and Payton Shears tallied 10 each. Also for WVSU, Emyah Fortenberry grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds.
For Davis & Elkins, Allie Taylor scored 19 points, Marissa Berlin had a double-double (16 points and 19 rebounds), and Peyton Mohler chipped in 10 points.
Wheeling 68, Alderson Broaddus 62: The Cardinals used a push late in the fourth quarter to squeeze by the Battlers in a first round of the MEC tournament.
No. 9 seed Wheeling (8-19) advances to play No. 1 and undefeated Glenville State in the quarterfinals at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Cardinals trailed 62-60 with 1:29 left in the game but scored the final eight points to prevail six coming in the last 25 seconds.
Lauren Calhoun scored a game-high 22 points for Wheeling and added 10 rebounds for a double-double. Also for the Cardinals, Shamia Strayhorn and Jacqui Hinesmon had 11 points each.
Former Summers County standout Hannah Taylor tallied 18 points for No. 8 seed Alderson Broaddus (13-15). She was joined in double figures by Ariyah Douglas and Iyahnna Williams with 13 each and Nyshae’ Weaver (12).
Men
Alderson Broaddus 82, Davis & Elkins 61: The Battlers used a big second half to break away from the Senators in the first round of the MEC tournament.
No. 7 seed AB (13-15) advances to play No. 2 seed West Virginia State in the quarterfinals at noon Friday.
The Battlers trailed by two at halftime but outscored Davis & Elkins 49-26 in the second half to take control and never look back.
K.J. Walker led three double-figure scorers with 18 points for AB, followed by Coryon Rice with 16 points and Vincent Smalls (13).
No. 10 seed Davis & Elkins (8-21) dressed just eight players due to injuries. Sam Rolle led the Senators with 15 points and former Woodrow Wilson standout Ben Gilliam contributed 10 points.