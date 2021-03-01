The No. 4 (South)-seeded West Virginia State women's basketball team lost to No. 5 (South)-seed West Virginia Wesleyan 100-84 in its Mountain East Conference tournament first-round game on Monday in Institute.
With the loss, the WVSU's season is over, while Wesleyan will travel to Wheeling to face No. 1 (North)-seed Glenville State in the quarterfinals at 2 p.m. Thursday at WesBanco Arena.
Alexis Hall led WVSU's offensive effort, scoring 15 points off a 4-of-9 shooting performance. She was also 5 of 5 from the line. The Yellow Jackets (8-8) had four other players in double figures. Payton Shears scored 13 points, Shelby Harmeyer scored 12 points and Charity Shears scored 11 points. Harmeyer also had 10 rebounds for a double-double.
For Wesleyan (6-10), Abi Gabauer led the game in scoring with 24 points.
As a team, the Yellow Jackets were 30 of 80 (37.5%) from the field, while Wesleyan posted a 37-of-72 (51.4%) shooting performance.
Alderson Broaddus 85, Fairmont State 79: The No. 5 (North)-seed Battlers bested the No. 4 (North)-seed Falcons in their first-round game in Fairmont.
Alderson Broaddus (7-10) advances to face No. 1 (South)-seed Charleston at 5 p.m. Thursday at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling.
Fairmont State's Sierra Kotchman led the game in scoring with 28 points. Madeline Moyer led Alderson Broaddus (7-10) with 26 points. The Battlers were 30 of 68 (44.1%) from the field as a team, while the Fighting Falcons shot 28 of 75 (37.5%).
Men
Concord 107, Davis & Elkins 100, OT: No. 4 (South)-seed Concord needed an overtime period to defeat No 5 (South)-seed Davis & Elkins during its first-round game in Athens.
In doing so, the Mountain Lions (9-7) earned a berth to the quarterfinals to face No. 1 (North)-seed West Liberty at 2 p.m. Friday at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling.
Gyasi Powell scored a game-high 30 points for D&E (4-11), followed by teammate Breland Walton, who scored 29 points and pulled down 14 rebounds for a double-double. Concord's leading scorer was Malik Johnson, who had 29 points.
Wheeling 97, Alderson Broaddus 91: The No. 5 (North)-seed Cardinals defeated the No. 4 (North)-seed Battlers in Phillippi in the first round of the MEC tournament.
Wheeling (1-0) advances to the quarterfinals against No. 1 (South) seed Charleston at 5 p.m. Friday at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling.
For the Cardinals, Jarrett Haines exploded for a game-high 34 points, shooting 11 of 14 from the field and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line. For the Battlers (0-1), David Shriver led the way on offense with a team-high 31 points.